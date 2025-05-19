This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

We all know sunscreen is a non-negotiable, but even the most diligent SPF-wearers can miss a few crucial spots. Whether it’s the tops of your ears, your scalp, or that new tattoo you’re obsessed with, skipping even a small area can lead to some seriously unexpected sunburns (and awkward tan lines).

Luckily, e.l.f. SKIN just dropped the Suntouchable Invisi-Stick SPF 50 — your new must-have sidekick that’s here to save even the most forgotten parts of your skin. Think: high-performance sun protection that glides on clear with no white cast, no mess, and no stress. It works on all skin tones and makes reapplying easy, fast, and flawless. Because honestly? You deserve SPF that works as hard as you do.

Let’s talk about the spots you’re probably missing and how this SPF stick can help you cover them all.

1. Your Ears

Raise your hand if you’ve ever come home from a beach day, only to find your ears have turned a not-so-cute shade of lobster red. Exactly. Whether your hair’s up or down, those delicate edges are exposed more often than you think. Luckily, Invisi-Stick glides right over the curves of your ears without making your hair greasy (a major win).

2. Your Hairline + Part

ICYMI, your scalp needs sunscreen too (especially if you’re team middle part). But sprays and lotions? A recipe for flat, greasy roots. Enter Invisi-Stick: its easy-glide shape lets you swipe SPF directly along your part and temples for seamless protection that won’t weigh you (or your mane) down.

3. Your Nose Bridge

Your nose bridge is one of the highest points on your face, meaning it gets hit hard by the sun. And if you wear sunnies? That spot often gets missed or loses coverage as you take them on and off, leaving you with awkward burn lines. That’s why you’ll want to keep Invisi-Stick on hand 24/7 — throw it in your beach bag, backpack, or going-out purse for easy touch-ups and no-fuss protection all day long.

4. Around Your Eyes

The skin here is extra delicate, and sun damage can show up quickly in the form of fine lines or discoloration. Not to mention, liquid sunscreen has a sneaky way of somehow ending up in your eyes — cue the sting. Invisi-Stick is a game changer for this top-missed spot: It stays put and has a gentle formula that’s safe for use around the eye area.

5. Hands & Cuticles

If you’re always on your phone, your hands are constantly exposed to the sun. Swipe Invisi-Stick across your fingers, knuckles, and cuticles; it sinks in fast and won’t leave your hands sticky. Plus, your future self will thank you for avoiding sun spots as you update the group chat on your latest summer fling.

6. Fresh Tattoos or Acne Spots

SPF is a must for protecting new ink and preventing blemishes from turning into dark marks. Just glide Invisi-Stick over your tattoos or any acne-prone areas to avoid discoloration, fading, or further irritation. It’s gentle, fragrance-free, and melts into the skin like a dream.

The bottom line? Even if you’re a skincare final boss, it’s easy to miss a few spots when you’re applying sunscreen. But with the new e.l.f. SKIN Suntouchable Invisi-Stick SPF 50, you can stay protected in a swipe. Whether you’re headed to class, the beach, or simply stepping out for iced coffee, this stick deserves a spot in your bag.

