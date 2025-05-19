Summer is inching closer and closer — this means warmer weather, longer days with more sunshine, no classes (for a lot of students, at least), and a time of year when you get to have fun in the sun with your family and friends. The change of season not only means a change in weather, outfits, and activities — it also means that it is time for Starbucks to update its seasonal menu. While the first official day of summer is June 20, many people unofficially start their summers earlier than that (especially college students once the spring semester is over). This is perfect, because Starbucks is introducing a new limited-time beverage (plus the return of fan-favorites) and more, a month to the day earlier than the official start of summer — just in time to kick of the sunny season. That’s right, Starbucks’s summer 2025 menu items will be available to customers beginning on Tuesday, May 20.

First, customers can get excited for a new drink called the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. This drink is inspired by horchata — a beloved beverage that is popular in Latin America. The beverage features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, which will provide customers a light, smooth, and subtly sweet flavor profile that will pair well with the new horchata-flavored syrup that is in the drink. The horchata syrup is a fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla, and has subtle nutty notes that are reminiscent of rice milk — which makes up a traditional Mexican-style horchata — shaken with ice and topped with Starbucks’s Oatmilk.

“We really put ourselves in the summer mindset,” Simon Vuong, who works on the beverage development team, said in statement provided by Starbucks. “It has that craveable, refreshing flavor that we believe consumers are going to be excited to try, and when they do, come back for more.”

Starbucks

Next, for the returning drink, a customer-favorite from last year called Summer-Berry Refreshers are back! As a *refresher* for those who don’t remember (pun fully intended), this drink features a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and poured over raspberry-flavored pearls. It is also available with lemonade in the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher or with creamy coconutmilk in the Summer Skies Drink.

In addition to beverages to look forward to, a new sweet treat is joining the summer menu in the form of the Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop. This item features strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in a chocolatey icing, and finished with a strawberry design.

Customers can also sip in style all summer long with new Starbucks summer merchandise, including a sunny and bright variety of cold cups, water bottles, tumblers, and more that are available for a limited time while supplies last. There is also a limited-edition collaboration with FARM Rio (a Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand). The two have partnered to bring customers a collection of drinkware designed with vibrant colors and prints of the popular Brazilian fashion label. The collection includes cold cups, key chains, and more.

Starbucks

Plus, summer has already started early at Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle, with the launch of the new Ube Espresso Martini, the Masala Chai Latte, and the Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup. Two new Starbucks Reserve whole bean blends — Rwanda Sholi Kundwa and Honey Process Ecuador Loja — are now available, along with the return of the customer-favorite Indonesia West Java blend.

So, go pick up a summer beverage or piece of Starbucks merch while you can. The summer items are only offered for a limited time and while supplies last, so you don’t want to miss out on these exclusive offerings.