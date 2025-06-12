Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
boat and tote monogram ideas?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
boat and tote monogram ideas?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
l.l.bean
Style

These Boat & Tote Embroidery Ideas Are Unhinged AF

It’s almost summer, and the trendy L.L. Bean’s Boat and Tote Bags are already taking over TikTok again this year (And why wouldn’t they?) But this year’s a little different for the trendy tote bags. When you see one perched up on a boat dock, resting on a beach chair, or carried in line at your local coffee café, there’s a whole new expectation for the customized embroidered phrases we all know and love. And if you’re looking for some unhinged and funny Boat and Tote monogram ideas, you’ve come to the right place.  

This year’s Boat and Tote ($35) enthusiasts are taking a step beyond the vanilla phrases and boring pop culture references by stepping into an unhinged, unserious personalized embroidery era — the more unexpected, the better. While more common embroidery in past years might have included a cheeky zodiac sign, a preppy monogram, or a sarcastic phrase such as “whatever” or “no thanks”, embroidery is now taking on the form of unhinged trending baby tees, with phrases such as “your dad’s gf” and “your mommy.” (Honestly, my two personal favorites.)

So if you’re someone who’s looking for a short, low-key trendy, and slightly deranged phrase for your personalized Boat and Tote to feel like the bad*ss you are, these 25 embroidery ideas might just be for you. 

@bowerslyndsey

The top contenders are “threatening aura”, “your dads gf” “auspiciously capacious” (but it won’t fit 😭) #imboredtellmesomething #boattote #llbean

♬ PARTY 4 U x NEVER BE LIKE YOU – ALTÉGO

25 Funny Boat and Tote Monogram ideas:

  1. C*nting season
  2. Move, I’m stoned
  3. Yes, they’re real
  4. Look, don’t touch
  5. Swing both ways
  6. Absolut menace
  7. Locally hated
  8. Tequila kisser
  9. Pillow princess
  10. Your daddy
  11. But, did you die?
  12. Absolutely not
  13. LFG
  14. STFU
  15. I have purse
  16. Hot ‘n bothered
  17. Attention wh*re
  18. A bit feral
  19. I bite
  20. Chase the bag 
  21. Pretty but petty
  22. Future milf
  23. Full of it
  24. Liability
  25. Best ex

So if those vanilla, elementary school-level phrases weren’t doing it for you, I’m sure these borderline wild ones will! (Wink.)

Sophie is a National Writer for Her Campus. She writes under the wellness vertical on the site, where she enjoys writing about all-things mental health, sex + relationships, and health. Occasionally, she dips into other verticals on the site including culture and entertainment. Beyond Her Campus, Sophie is attending Carleton University in Ottawa, ON, for her Bachelors in journalism. Growing up, she always had a knack for writing. She’d find herself excited to write creative stories, poems, and even essays for school. Alongside her major, Sophie minors in English. When she's not seeking stories to write, she enjoys attending Pilates classes, going for walks with her friends, cozying up in bed with a good Ol' movie (her comfort movie is definitely Superbad), and scrolling through the hottest Tik Tok trends—whether it be about the latest trendy protein-packed meal or the newest collection of gym sets.