These Boat & Tote Embroidery Ideas Are Unhinged AF

It’s almost summer, and the trendy L.L. Bean’s Boat and Tote Bags are already taking over TikTok again this year (And why wouldn’t they?) But this year’s a little different for the trendy tote bags. When you see one perched up on a boat dock, resting on a beach chair, or carried in line at your local coffee café, there’s a whole new expectation for the customized embroidered phrases we all know and love. And if you’re looking for some unhinged and funny Boat and Tote monogram ideas, you’ve come to the right place.

This year’s Boat and Tote ($35) enthusiasts are taking a step beyond the vanilla phrases and boring pop culture references by stepping into an unhinged, unserious personalized embroidery era — the more unexpected, the better. While more common embroidery in past years might have included a cheeky zodiac sign, a preppy monogram, or a sarcastic phrase such as “whatever” or “no thanks”, embroidery is now taking on the form of unhinged trending baby tees, with phrases such as “your dad’s gf” and “your mommy.” (Honestly, my two personal favorites.)

So if you’re someone who’s looking for a short, low-key trendy, and slightly deranged phrase for your personalized Boat and Tote to feel like the bad*ss you are, these 25 embroidery ideas might just be for you.

25 Funny Boat and Tote Monogram ideas:

C*nting season Move, I’m stoned Yes, they’re real Look, don’t touch Swing both ways Absolut menace Locally hated Tequila kisser Pillow princess Your daddy But, did you die? Absolutely not LFG STFU I have purse Hot ‘n bothered Attention wh*re A bit feral I bite Chase the bag Pretty but petty Future milf Full of it Liability Best ex

So if those vanilla, elementary school-level phrases weren’t doing it for you, I’m sure these borderline wild ones will! (Wink.)