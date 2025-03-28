The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a frequent gym go-er, I have solidified my workout routine for each day of the week, depending on what muscle groups I am working out that day. My favourite days happen to be leg days, especially glutes, and although they can be long and time consuming, I have never regretted spending extra time in the gym to make sure I finish every exercise I intended to. While I occasionally switch up the exercises I do on glute days, for the most part I am consistent on each of the three days of the week I train glutes. Staying consistent is what has helped me achieve my best results, and allows me to up the weights as I am constantly practicing the same exercises over and over again. Here are seven exercises that have given me the best results thus far:

Hip Thrusts

Hip thrusts are great glute exercises that can be performed a variety of ways and also target the quads and hamstrings. They have helped me develop balance and stability, as well as increasing my lower body strength. There are single leg hip thrusts, and they can be done on the Smith Machine, with a barbell or whichever way suits your needs. I tend to do this exercise closer to the beginning of my workout as multiple sets of this exercise can take a while.

Step-ups

Step-ups are an underrated exercise, and it’s one of the best exercises to do for glute activation. Step-ups will enhance stability as well as reduce muscle imbalances between the legs. I like to do step-ups with a bench and a cable as it’s the easiest way for me to perform slow and controlled movements. Including single leg movements in every leg day has helped me build lower body strength faster, and once again this is another exercise that is versatile and can be done many different ways.

RDLs

Romanian Deadlifts are a great exercise I like to incorporate into most of my leg days, and I find they are also easy to do at home. Along with working the glute muscles, RDLs also strengthen the lower back and hamstrings. This is an exercise I like to do with dumbbells or the smith machine for more stability and control.

Cable Kickbacks

I always like to start my glute day off with cable kickbacks, as I think it is a great isolation exercise that not only helps with my core engagement and balance, but also with my glute and hamstring engagement. There are many ways to perform this exercise and it has helped me with sculpting and definition if the exercise is done with patience and control.

Hip Abductions

Hip abductions are my favourite way to end off a leg day as they help me to maintain both hip and knee stability. It has also helped me to maintain posture by stabilizing the pelvis, and preventing injuries. This is also another versatile exercise that can be done with or without a machine.

Bulgarian Split Squats

One of my favourite single leg exercises are bulgarian split squats. They have been beneficial for me in terms of glute activation and progressive overload whether I increase the weight or the amount of reps I perform in a set. I like to include at least one single leg exercise each glute day as it helps with balance, coordination and corrects for any muscle imbalances that may be present.

Back Extensions

Another underrated exercise that has been beneficial for my glute growth are back extensions. While they do not only target the glutes, when I engage my abs and keep my back rounded, it gives me the ability to engage my glutes and hamstrings while improving lower back stability. This exercise has helped me understand the importance of mind-muscle connection, and greatly increased glute growth when I started incorporating it into my workouts more frequently.

While I am in no way a fitness expert, these are exercises that have worked for me and movements that I practice consistently each time I workout my glutes. What works for me may not work for everyone, and the most important thing is to listen to your body and find a routine that you enjoy and that benefits both your physical and mental health. Progress takes time and it’s important to celebrate small victories along the way and allow your body to have rest whenever it may need.