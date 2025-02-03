The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms are in full swing, and this is the time when I tend to prioritize self-care even more than I usually do. Throughout my academic journey, I have found a number of activities that allow me to de-stress before and after an exam and have kept me focused and calm throughout the season. Here are just a few self-care activities I engage in to help me get by:

Exercise

Maintaining my usual six-day gym split isn’t always the easiest thing to do, especially when studying, assignments, and exams start to pile up. But throughout my undergrad, I’ve realized that staying active and spending time in the gym is vital for me, especially during exam season. I also like to add hot yoga classes to calm any nerves before an exam and try to take study breaks by going for walks outdoors to clear my mind.

Eating nutritious meals

While I tend to maintain healthy eating habits, I would be lying if I said stress eating wasn’t a common occurrence for me during exam seasons in the past. Once I realized it was doing me more harm than good, I started leaning towards focusing on eating clean during these stressful times, and that allowed me to put my best foot forward going into an exam. Snacking on fruits and vegetables and eating hearty meals while studying has helped me stay focused for longer periods of time, and I end up getting my work done faster than I would have if I wasn’t.

Baking

Baking for friends and family is one of my favourite ways to de-stress during a busy week, and it also puts a smile on the faces of those around me. Whether it be cinnamon rolls, doughnuts, brownies, or cookies, baking has always been a calming activity for me, and I tend to put on music or a podcast in the background to make it that much more enjoyable. It brings my creative side out, and there are lots of quick and easy recipes I love when I’m just looking to take small breaks during a long work or school day.

Spending time with friends and family

Spending quality time with family and friends is one of my favourite self-care activities during a busy week. There are days where I spend hours studying and have lots on my plate, but being around people I love keeps me in high spirits. My friends and I always reward ourselves with a night out after a long exam period, and it’s something to look forward to during the days I may not see them as often. Studying with friends at cafes during exam time is another way I stay motivated, and it helps me avoid procrastination as well.

Journaling or Reading

Journaling or reading is a great way to wind down at night after a long day, and they can be both calming and creative. These hobbies have also helped me to reduce screen time and stay off of social media for long periods of time.

Watching a comfort show or movie

Watching one of my favourite comfort shows or movies is another great way I prioritize my needs during busy times. It can be relaxing after a long day of work or school and can put me in a good mood if I am feeling overwhelmed with other responsibilities. In particular, I like to put on an episode of a show while walking on the treadmill or stairmaster; this allows me to prioritize both my physical and mental health at the same time.

Prioritizing Sleep

Prioritizing sleep is one of the most important things I do for myself, especially during midterms or finals season. While first-year me was pulling all-nighters and worried that all the studying I had put in would go to waste if I didn’t study up until the day of the exam, I now prioritize sleep the night before an exam. This allows me to perform to the best of my ability on an exam, and I have never regretted prioritizing sleep over continuing to study into the night and waking up even more tired than before. In the long run, the less sleep I get, the more I will fall behind.

Remember to keep these activities in mind throughout the rest of the semester, and give yourself grace in times of uncertainty. I have never regretted putting my mental and physical health first, and making wellness a priority has allowed me to overcome many challenges and see things with a different mindset than I had previously.