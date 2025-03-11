The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Struggling to stay healthy in college? Between all-nighters, social events and endless to-do lists, it’s easy to put your well-being on the back burner. However, sometimes it’s the smallest habits that make the biggest impact. Here are five tiny changes you can start today that will have you feeling healthier — without adding extra stress to your busy schedule.

Staying healthy in college can feel like an uphill battle. Between late-night study sessions, social events and the stress of balancing it all, it’s easy to let your well-being slide. But what if I told you that feeling healthier doesn’t have to mean a complete lifestyle overhaul? Sometimes, it’s the tiniest habits that make the biggest difference. Here are five small, realistic changes you can make that will actually help you feel better — both physically and mentally — without adding more stress to your plate.

1. Start Your Morning with a Glass of Water

It sounds almost too simple, but drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning kick-starts your metabolism, rehydrates your body after hours of sleep and boosts your energy levels. Keep a water bottle by your bed or set a reminder on your phone because your future self will thank you. If plain water isn’t your thing, add a slice of lemon or a splash of fruit juice for some flavor. The goal is to start your day with hydration instead of immediately reaching for coffee.

2. Aim for 10,000 Steps a Day

Walking is an underrated form of exercise and it’s free! Try to hit 10,000 steps a day by walking to class, taking the long route around campus or going for a stroll during study breaks. It’s a simple way to clear your mind, get your steps in and sneak a little movement into your day without needing to hit the gym. Not only does walking support your physical health, but it also helps clear your mind, reduce stress and boost creativity. Consider inviting a friend along for a “hot girl walk” — it’s a great way to catch up while moving your body.

3. Healthier Alcoholic Drinks

If you choose to drink, opt for less sugary options. Cocktails loaded with syrup and soda can pack on unnecessary calories and leave you feeling sluggish the next day. Consider drinks like vodka sodas, hard seltzers or a simple glass of wine and make sure to always stay hydrated in between!

4. Wear Workout Clothes to Class

Eliminate the “I don’t have time to change” excuse by wearing workout clothes to class. This way, you’re already dressed and ready to hit the gym, go for a run or take a fitness class right after. It’s a small mental trick that removes one more barrier to staying active.

5. Have Healthy Snacks On Hand

Keep your dorm or backpack stocked with easy, nutritious snacks like protein bars, fruit, nuts or veggie sticks. Having something healthy within reach prevents you from grabbing vending machine junk food during a busy day. Healthy snacking isn’t about eating less. It’s about keeping your energy steady so you don’t crash halfway through a lecture or study session.

Remember, building healthier habits doesn’t have to be overwhelming. The key is starting small and staying consistent. These tiny changes may seem insignificant at first, but over time, they create a solid foundation for a healthier, happier you.