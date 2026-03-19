The Emergence of the Protein Craze—And How You May be Falling for It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warning: This article contains 0g of protein.

I can’t possibly be the only one who’s tired of the protein propaganda that’s just appeared out of thin air within the last few months. As I walk down the aisles of my grocery store, the amount of protein contained in any given food is violently springing out at me like a gymbro jack-in-the-box. And the foods are getting increasingly stranger; what do you mean there’s protein bread, protein milk, and protein pasta? In other words, I think we’ve collectively lost the plot. Let’s explore how this fad came about, and some ways to avoid its manipulative marketing.

Do We Need Protein?

Short answer: Yes. Protein is one of the five major food groups that we require to function healthily. It’s also one of the three major macronutrients, along with fat and carbohydrates. Along with satiating our appetites and staving off hunger, it also helps to maintain our muscle mass and promotes growth. In other words, it’s essential for balanced diets, longevity, and our overall health. For reference, the Harvard Medical Journal claims that non-athletes (so, you and me) require 0.8g of protein per kilogram of weight, per day.

Fad Diet Or Here to Stay?

Let’s face it: there’s always going to be a new marketing ploy disguised as “trendy” in the food industry. For example, there was a time when we collectively decided that sugar was the enemy, so everything in the grocery store was either diet or low-sugar. There was also a low-carb phenomenon, where major food companies attempted to exterminate all carbs (does anyone remember skinny bread?), even though first, that’s impossible, and second, carbs are quite literally essential for survival.

What do the low-sugar and low-carb trends have in common? They’re both variations of weight-loss tactics, which are, in turn, marketed to female consumers. But now, things are different; we’re getting exposed to information at a rapid pace, and are prone to the influences of social media. As a result, Gen Z has collectively made a major shift to prioritizing health and wellness. Every day, I’m pushed with a high-protein narrative online. Like many health trends, it started with relatively pure intentions. The issue, however, escalates when food companies begin to catch on.

Manipulative Marketing

Cole Hasting says it best in his YouTube video, “The Protein Slop Epidemic”: “Everything you [eat] needs to be centered around something high in protein, or what you [are] eating [cannot] be considered that healthy.” That exactly sums up what food companies are trying to convince us. They want us to feel like it’s inherently wrong not to prioritize protein. Sugar, carbs, fiber, fats, and more are disregarded and eclipsed by a “GREAT SOURCE OF PROTEIN” sticker in an obtrusively bright red.

In actuality, the “high protein” label on your favourite cereal or chips may be more misleading than you thought. These items may be labeled with “protein” on the front, but when compared to the calories and other nutrition facts, they may not be an effective protein source. Take Kellogg’s Chocolate “protein” waffles, for example: They have 10g of protein and 160 calories per two waffles. 10 grams of protein shouldn’t be enough to be labeled as “protein waffles,” and the only reason why Kellogg’s can get away with it is because of an FDA loophole. Words, phrases, and images are arranged to convince you otherwise: vague phrases like “Contains Protein,” or “Good Protein Source.”

How to Combat the “Protein Slop Epidemic”

In crazy times like these when we can’t make a grilled cheese sandwich, eat ice cream, or sip on a Starbucks drink without protein in it, you may feel that all hope is lost. But there are many ways to work around protein marketing that cares more about your money than your health.

Firstly, avoid certain buzzwords and phrases such as “good source of protein” or “contains protein.” Those words were chosen carefully to work around FDA regulations. Also, make sure to read your food labels. Anywhere between five and ten grams of protein per serving is probably a trick. If you’re unsure, compare it to the other nutrition facts, like sugar and calories. If they seem too high for the amount of protein, there’s your answer. For example, Nature Valley Protein Granola is 21g of protein per serving, but also 28g of sugar. Comparatively, the Oikos Espresso Protein Yogurt Drink has 24g of protein and only 8g of sugar.

Another remedy is to make sure you prioritize whole foods! This could include cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, tofu, eggs, and animal proteins, to name a few. And sometimes, it’s just nice to eat a good ol’ protein bar now and again. Short. Simple. Nothing fancy.

Protein is not the enemy here, but rather, large companies and corporations that dedicate their entire branding to what the latest trend is. While we seem to be headed in the right direction, my hope is that other nutrients join the spotlight someday, too. Already, things are starting to shift in the health zeitgeist. For example, “fibermaxxing” is a newer wellness trend that prioritizes and highlights the importance of daily fiber consumption. Something else to keep in mind is that there’s nothing wrong with having a protein goal. Just know that if you don’t always meet it, that’s okay! Despite what many people claim, there is no protein police (not yet, at least).