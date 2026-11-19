This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the holiday season approaching, many people associate the winter season with the feeling of being cozy. Whether it’s snuggling up by the fire to read your favorite book, the feeling of decorating the house for Christmas, or the smell of freshly baked cookies coming from the kitchen, we all know the feeling. But do we know the reason why we love feeling it? I know that, for me personally, I love a cozy Christmas season surrounded by all my loved ones. And as a psychology major, I, of course, was curious about the exact science behind why we feel so comforted this time of year, and I thought it was interesting to share.

The Effects of Physical Warmth

Regardless of whether you are bundling up in a winter jacket or your favorite fuzzy blanket, many people like to get warm in their homes while the weather is chillier outside. When your body feels physical warmth, your skin receptors send signals to the brain through sensory pathways. These signals often make us feel more trust and emotional connection towards those around us. In other words, our brain receives very similar signals when feeling social connection and physical warmth. This is why we begin to feel very comfortable as we’re drinking from a hot mug or sitting by the fireplace.

Clothing to Comfort

Believe it or not, the clothes you wear can have an effect on your mood. Research shows that when softer textures touch our skin, certain nerve fibers get triggered, which leads to our mind feeling more emotionally soothed and an overall more relaxed feeling. Textiles like wool and fleece are shown to lessen stress within the body and can contribute to a better mood when worn. As many people wear heavier clothing during the colder months, items like fuzzy sweaters or snow jackets overall benefit how the body and mind feel.

Taken From Culture

All around the world, so many people have taken inspiration from the Danish style of Hygge. Put simply, Hygge is creating a cozy environment through softness and warmth, which is what many choose to lean towards in their homes during the holidays. Lighting candles, making hot drinks, and using lamps instead of central lighting are all a part of Hygge. Denmark originally started these methods as a way to collaborate with what the winter months give us instead of going against it. In other words, we’re embracing the dark, cold weather by making it feel warm and light for us inside our homes.

Cozy Up

In conclusion, we all know we love to feel cozy, but it is so interesting to find out why. No matter what the season brings for you, it is likely you will feel at least some sense of comfort as your body takes in the benefits of all the cozy practices popularized by winter and snowfall. Knowing just how beneficial it is to simply keep warm or enjoy some hot chocolate is an even better reason to keep doing your favorite holiday traditions.