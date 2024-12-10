Best Stylish Winter Coats and Boots

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Finding stylish winter jackets and boots can really elevate your outfits this winter and keep you warm in the chilly weather! I purchased some of the most popular boots and jackets this season to see which were my favorites, and I was pleasantly surprised at the items I received.



The first item I purchased is the Zara double-sided short jacket, which is an adorable coffee-brown leather coat with a cream-colored fur lining. This coat is perfect to pair with a black mini skirt and long-sleeve sweater or a long-sleeve mini dress.



The second coat I purchased and love is the Aritiza super snug puffer. If you are looking for a girly coat to add to your wardrobe they have this adorable puffer in a perfect pilates princess pink, but if you are looking for a more basic neutral coat they also have this coat in a stunning earth-tone brown and silver sage green.

The last coat I purchased that is perfect to add to your wardrobe this winter is the vintage faux leather jacket from a garage. If you are looking for a high-quality yet affordable basic leather jacket this is a great option. I love pairing this coat with a sweater dress or jeans and a going-out top. This coat is incredibly versatile and can pair with many outfits.

Moving on to boots, I love these options, which keep me warm in the winter while also looking trendy and cute.

First off it is important for everyone to have at least one pair of leather boots in their closet as they pair great with the trendy jackets I recommended. The first boots I bought are the Steve Madden Women’s Jovana Leather Boots. These are the perfect black leather boots, however, they do have a high heel so I would recommend these to wear out at night instead of during the day.



If you are looking for the perfect daytime boot I would recommend purchasing the Ugg Bailey Boots. These basic Ugg boots have adorable bows on the back and pair perfectly with leggings or a skirt and long-sleeve top. They come in a versatile range of colors and add that cute girly touch to any outfit with the bows.



The last pair of boots that you need to add to your wardrobe this winter is the Marc Fisher LTD Women’s Leina Boots which come in multiple shades of brown and black. These boots are on the more expensive side, however, they are very durable and great quality to have as a long-term wardrobe staple. These are perfect for a night out in the cold weather and they sit just below the knee. They have a sturdy heal that is manageable to walk in. I pair these boots with a mini dress and an oversized leather or fur jacket.