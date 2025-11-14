Surviving Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s November already, which means winter is coming. My car has been frosted over each morning, and the snow icon is officially on the weather app. For me, winter is the hardest season to get through. The days get darker, most of my time is spent inside, and summer feels forever away. Here is my guide to surviving seasonal depression and getting through the winter.

Plan cozy evenings for yourself.

Going to bed early has completely changed my life. I wake up refreshed, and I get more done while I’m awake. I try my best to stay off my phone right before bed, and that usually helps me fall asleep quickly. Get a warm drink; I prefer tea with honey. Cozy ambiance videos on YouTube are always playing in the background when I’m trying to wind down for the night. I like to grab a seasonal book to help romanticize the cold months. I think fantasy and mystery books are best for winter. All these things will help you reset at the end of each day.

Get outside!

Even if you have to bundle up, sunshine is limited in the cold months. Walking for 20 minutes in the morning is something I do to help myself wake up. It makes me feel like I’ve already been productive, even if I just strolled around campus. Morning sunshine is proven to help set your circadian rhythm, which is basically your body’s clock. This is thrown off in the winter months. The days feel shorter, and our bodies feel more tired.

I am also so thankful I picked up a winter sport. I love snowboarding. It allows me to spend time outside and get my body moving. It’s also such a fun thing to do with friends. At St. Bonaventure, we have the amazing Holiday Valley only 20 minutes away. I highly recommend using it and learning a winter sport.

Get active.

I love the gym, and working out has saved my mental health. Even something as simple as yoga will help your body out of a slump. Yoga is great for me because it allows time to meditate and sit with my thoughts. I’m also able to stretch my body and work my muscles.

Weightlifting is another form of activity that I love. Challenging myself in the gym gives me purpose. It pushes me towards a goal and allows my mind to focus on one thing for an hour each day.

Be creative.

I have tried many different hobbies. My favorites are reading, crocheting, journaling, and working out. These things allow my mind to stay active. They get me out of bed and away from scrolling on my phone. When I spend all day on my phone, I feel completely drained. Any free time I have, I make sure to do something rewarding.