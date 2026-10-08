Cozy Fall Reads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the air turns chilly, the rainy, foggy days kick in and the crisp sound of crunching auburn leaves fills the world, I know it’s time to cozy up with a soft blanket, a pumpkin scented candle and a whimsical fall read. Here are my recommendations for an ambient fall reading experience.

Where the Dark Stands Still by A. B. Poranek

This cozy dark fantasy story combines Polish folklore with gothic fairytale elements to create a beautiful, ghostly world. We follow Liska, a girl running away from her small village after her magical powers cause unrest. In the lush forests near her village, she discovers a place of demons and the frightening guardian figure of the Leszy. When I first read this, I found myself falling in love with the ethereal style of writing and the complicated characters in the story, whose identities are blurred as a result of their haunting pasts.

Through the Grinder by Cleo Coyle

Looking for a cozy mystery? I highly recommend checking out the coffee shop mystery genre with books like Through the Grinder. These are short and sweet murder mysteries that center around coffee shops, and I found this one under the staff recommendations section at my local library. It follows Detective Quinn and coffee shop owner Clare, as they try to solve a string of murders that are associated with the shop’s customers. This is the second book in the series, but I read it without reading the first and enjoyed the cozy nature of the book and the fun cheesy moments. There are also coffee recipes inside the book to check out!

*Content warning: mentions of suicide.

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

To read Six of Crows is to delve into the gritty world of Ketterdam where survival, crime and who you trust keeps you alive. Following six characters with shielded pasts, this story takes you on a journey of heartbreak, perseverance and found family as these unexpected protagonists come together to attempt an impossible heist. I have never read a story with such in depth writing and where I felt so attached to the characters by the end. If you are a reader who loves strong character development and ambient fantasy worlds, this is the perfect fall read. My heart forever returns to Ketterdam.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

If you are looking for a story that puts you on the edge of your seat and leaves you thinking about it for days afterward, this is the one for you. In this thriller, protagonist Theo Faber is a psychotherapist who works with Alicia, a patient and artist who has not uttered a word for six years since she murdered her husband in a high-profile case. Cataloging the story, we follow what happened in two timelines that intertwine in chilling ways. I was recommended this book by my friend, who is an avid reader of thrillers. Once I started reading it, I could not put it down and the ending left me thinking about the book for weeks afterward.

If you are looking for more cozy reads, The Inheritance Games, You’ve Reached Sam, and This Poison Heart combine romance, mysterious realities, and hidden secrets into the perfect fall read. I hope you have a ghoultastic fall reading experience!