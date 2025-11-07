Snow Is Upon Us

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, hearing that snow is coming soon probably ruined your week. Don’t get me wrong, snow is so beautiful, but driving in it is the bane of my existence. Let alone not even being able to leave the house due to the amount of it.

As we all know, with snow comes ice, and when you’re on a college campus, walking over ice might be the scariest thing you have to do day to day. I myself am dreading the day I slip and fall on the sidewalk for the first time and who knows, that might be next week!

I am lucky enough to have lived in New York my entire life (about 40 minutes away from campus), so these harsh winters are anything but new to me.

For the students experiencing New York winter for the first time, make sure you stay bundled up. However, luckily, there are a bunch of wintery activities to partake in that are relatively close, so I wish you all luck and a fun winter!

Personally, I will not be taking part in those activities. Ice skating, snowboarding, or skiing have never been for me, and I have no intention of changing that anytime soon. I am more of a stay-at-home, buried in blankets, drinking hot cocoa, watching movies kind of gal, and that tends to get me through the winter just long enough for it to be bearable.

I think I’ve always been a winter hater deep down. Even in my childhood, when I went outside with my sister to play in the snow, I would get frustrated when my mom inevitably would tell us to come inside because it was too cold out.

Was I pretty much a personified icicle? Absolutely.

Was I having too much fun to care even a little bit? Absolutely.

Besides playing in the snow, there wasn’t much I found nice about winter growing up. I mean, of course, not including Christmas and New Year’s; those will always be iconic winter holidays that I always look forward to.

A great amount of snow, in my opinion, is really only needed about a week before Christmas up to the first week of January. Besides that, a light dusting is enough for me.

There really is no reason for there to be three feet of snow on the ground in March, and I will die on that hill.

As next week approaches, all I can really do is hope that the forecast changes and the snow holds off a little longer. Either way, the most important thing to remember is to keep warm!