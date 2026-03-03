10 Winter Staples To Stay Warm And Trendy On Campus 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter in Storrs means early morning classes, icy walks between buildings, and trying to stay warm without sacrificing personal style. The good news is that you don’t need a brand-new wardrobe to look put together all season long. These 10 reliable staples can keep your style effortlessly trendy.

1. warm Turtleneck

Worn on its own or layered under a warm jacket, a turtleneck is the perfect piece for the cold. The best thing about this staple is that it can be dressed up or down. Pair with jeans, sweatpants, or even leggings. Neutral colors like black, cream, or gray make it easy to mix and match while staying warm on campus. Having some fun patterned, pastel, or bright colored options can help light up your mood on a gloomy Storrs day.

2. classic Black belt

It may seem simple, but a black belt can completely transform a winter outfit. Cinch it over a sweater dress, loop it through jeans, or use it to add structure to multiple layers. With a gold or silver clasp, this small accessory dresses up any outfit without extra effort.

3. Tall Black boots

You can never go wrong with a pair of tall black boots. They are practical, versatile, and instantly chic compared to sneakers. This staple can be paired with many outfits like jeans, leggings, dresses, and more. Investing in a quality, weather-resistant pair can keep you warm and help your outfit feel more put together.

4. statement scarf

Scarves are both functional and fashionable. Oversized scarves keep you warm while adding a texture or a pop of color to your outfit. Having a classic neutral or even a bold patterned scarf is an easy way to refresh winter looks without too many bulky layers.

5. Timeless Trench coat

Trench coats are back and better than ever. This is the perfect piece to have for winter days that don’t call for a heavy puffer. It adds sophistication while also providing warmth. A trench can be worn with a sweater or even a lounge set. Throw it on over almost anything and you will instantly look more elevated.

6. Essential earmuffs

Earmuffs are an affordable and adorable accessory to have on campus. They can easily fold up to fit in your pocket, so you can take them wherever you want. The best part about these is you can still have your headphones underneath to be able to listen to music while staying cozy!

7. Button-up cardigan

Cardigans can be worn in any season to dress up an outfit. Knowing how warm the lecture halls and classrooms can get in the winter with the heat, this is the perfect staple to wear over a t-shirt to be able to take on and off in the stuffy spaces. This can also be draped over your shoulders as an accessory when it gets too hot. Having neutral and pastel options is convenient to rotate throughout the year as a light layer to elevate any outfit.

8. dark-wash jeans

Jeans are officially casual again. With the slushy sidewalks on campus, who wants their light pants to get dirty? Having a reliable pair of comfortable dark-wash jeans is a must. These are a great alternate option from leggings or sweatpants to stay comfy while feeling more put together.

9. fuzzy fleece

All the iconic brands are making fun fleeces to layer this winter. Wearing a fleece is like walking around wrapped in a warm blanket. For windy days where it seems like nothing will bundle you up enough, having a fuzzy fleece will do the trick. Specifically, fleeces with colorful zippers or monochromatic patterns add a striking pop to your outfits.

10. glamorous gloves

Gloves don’t have to be an annoying accessory that makes it harder to do everyday tasks like using your phone. Having a pair of gloves that are touchscreen friendly is a must have. No more putting your hands in your pockets and hoping for the best. Investing in a timeless pair is crucial for these cold winter days.

Winter style on campus doesn’t have to be complicated. With these 10 staples, staying warm and trendy becomes effortless, no matter how low the temperature drops. Bundle up, step out, and make the sidewalks of Storrs your runway.