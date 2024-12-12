This movie exists in Brazil: four brazilian movies that share stories with beloved Hollywood films

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The global influence of Hollywood is undeniable, but did you know that Brazil has its own cinematic gems that mirror popular american films? While the plots may seem familiar, these brazilian films offer their own unique spin, reflecting local culture, humor, and social contexts. Here are four Brazilian movies that share similar storylines with beloved Hollywood blockbusters:

1. Animal Cordial (2017) X The Menu (2022)

Directed by Gustavo Pizzi, Animal Cordial is a brazilian psychological thriller that blends suspense and drama. The story takes place in a high-end restaurant, where a group of employees finds themselves in a tense situation when a robbery goes horribly wrong. The seemingly controlled, sophisticated environment begins to unravel, exposing the brutal nature of the characters and the primal instincts that emerge in extreme situations. The film explores themes such as violence, power, and the fragility of social conventions. It is still available for streaming on Globoplay.

Animal Cordial can be easily compared to the film The Menu, which is known for being a darkly comedic and suspenseful thriller set in the world of fine dining. The plot follows a group of guests who travel to a remote island for an exclusive dinner at a luxury restaurant. As the evening unfolds, the guests begin to realize that the surprises presented by the chef have a darker purpose, and they themselves are part of a macabre game.

Both films explore the idea that, when pushed to extremes, individuals can behave very differently from the roles or appearances they present. They also share a subversion of the notion that luxury or professionalism equates to civility, with both stories highlighting the tension between control and chaos. In both films, the polished veneer of upper-class environments disintegrates, revealing the primal and sometimes violent impulses that lie beneath the surface.

2. Que Horas Ela Volta? (2015) X Parasita (2019)

Directed by Anna Muylaert, Que Horas Ela Volta? is a brazilian drama that follows Val (played by Regina Casé), a domestic worker who works for a wealthy family in São Paulo. Throughout the film, Val is a submissive woman dedicated to her job, accepting the class division imposed upon her, until her daughter Jéssica (played by Camila Márdila) arrives to study in the city and decides not to submit to the strict social rules that define the space of employees in their employers’ house. Jéssica, in a more direct and confrontational way, challenges her mother’s place and her own position in society. The film explores class tensions and social inequalities in Brazil, especially in the context of domestic work, and how power and submission dynamics are challenged by youth and the desire for change. Available on Netflix.

Parallel to this brazilian film, it can be compared to the Korean International film and Oscar winner Parasite, an acclaimed South Korean thriller and social satire that follows the Kim family, who live in a poverty-stricken suburb of Seoul, as they infiltrate the home of the wealthy and noble Park family. As the Kims infiltrate more and more, a series of dramatic and unexpected events unfold, revealing social inequality, the hypocrisy of the upper class, and class tensions in an extremely impactful and surprising way.

3. Bacurau (2019) X Dogville (2003)

Directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, Bacurau is a political action thriller set in a small, isolated village in the brazilian northeast, called Bacurau. The film begins with the mysterious death of the town’s matriarch and soon transforms into a story of resistance when the villagers discover they are the targets of a conspiracy involving external forces. A group of foreigners arrives in the region to hunt the villagers like human prey. As the film progresses, Bacurau reveals itself as a microcosm of resistance, solidarity, and the fight against oppression. The film mixes elements of western, horror, and social critique, addressing themes such as colonization, racism, inequality, and the power of united communities. It is available on Globoplay.

Bacurau can be compared to the film Dogville, a psychological drama set in a fictional and isolated town in the mountains of the United States. The story follows Grace (played by Nicole Kidman), a woman fleeing criminals, who arrives in Dogville and asks for shelter. Over time, the protagonist finds herself increasingly exploited and abused by the town’s inhabitants as they take advantage of her goodwill and begin to demand more from her.

Bacurau and Dogville share themes of oppression, exploitation, and resistance. In both films, isolated communities face external and internal threats, revealing the cruelty and moral flaws of humanity. In Bacurau, the villagers unite to resist foreign hunters, while in Dogville, the protagonist Grace is increasingly exploited by the seemingly welcoming townspeople. Both films offer sharp social critiques, exploring how power and exploitation manifest in different contexts, and how the oppressed may respond to defend themselves.

4. Uma Família Feliz (2024) X Orphan (2009)

Uma Família Feliz (A Happy Family) is a brazilian psychological thriller directed by Raphael Montes, blending mystery, tension, and social critique. The film follows the story of a seemingly perfect family that harbors dark and disturbing secrets. The plot begins with the arrival of a new member, sparking distrust and unresolved tensions among the family members. As the story progresses, shocking revelations unfold, challenging not only the family’s structure but also the sanity of those involved. The narrative takes the audience through a maze of lies, revenge, and twisted relationships, questioning the notions of love, loyalty, and morality. Available on Telecine.

Parallel to the brazilian film, it can be compared to the international film Orphan, known for being a psychological thriller horror film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It tells the story of a family that adopts a nine-year-old girl, Esther, after the tragic loss of their own child. As the film progresses, Esther’s actions become increasingly manipulative and disturbing, leading the family to question her true nature. The suspense builds as dark secrets from Esther’s past are revealed, culminating in a shocking and disturbing revelation.

Both films delve into psychological fear within a family context, exploring how secrets and disturbances can corrupt and destroy familial relationships. The dynamics of manipulation, distrust, and shocking revelations are central elements in both plots, making them films that explore the complexities of the human psyche and the boundaries of family morality.

Demonstrating that there are brazilian films with commercial formulas similar to Hollywood’s is crucial for valuing national cinema. It shows that Brazil also follows global trends, but with a unique and culturally rich perspective. By highlighting these similarities, we help broaden the acceptance of our audiences, attract more investment to the industry, and increase international visibility.

Therefore, brazilian cinema has its own distinctive voice and storytelling style, but it’s fascinating to see how certain themes and plots overlap with Hollywood hits. Whether it’s about a wild night out, chasing dreams against all odds, or navigating complex relationships, filmmakers are adept at putting their own cultural twist on well-known stories. So, the next time you watch a Hollywood classic, consider exploring the brazilian version for a fresh take on a familiar tale!

