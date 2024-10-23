The Feminist Undertones of Practical Magic: Exploring Sisterhood and Empowerment

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

Practical Magic is enchanting in its own right, celebrating the strength and empowerment of women.

As Halloween etched closer, I felt the urge to embrace the ghostly spirit of the season. In doing so, I decided to watch a timeless classic, called Practical Magic.The film, featuring two witch sisters (Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman), raised by their aunts in a small town, follows their battle with a curse that threatens to prevent them from ever finding love. As I watched, the film unfolded themes of sisterhood, love, and independence, delivering a powerful message of female empowerment.

Practical Magic portrays strong female relationships and the empowerment of women by focusing on the deep bonds between its female characters, especially the Owens sisters, Sally and Gillian. Their relationship is central to the story, as it highlights the power of sisterhood in overcoming adversity. Despite their contrasting personalities, their unwavering loyalty and love for one another help them navigate personal challenges, including heartbreak, tragedy, and the family curse that threatens their happiness.

The film delves into the theme of sisterhood by showing how Sally and Gillian consistently support one another, whether it’s in times of grief, danger, or self-discovery. Their aunts, who also play a key role in their upbringing, further emphasize this bond, passing down both the wisdom and strength of their lineage. Together, the women work through their struggles, combining their unique strengths and forming a powerful support system.

Love, both romantic and familial, is explored as a driving force in the women’s lives. Yet, the film emphasizes that true empowerment comes from within—learning to stand on one’s own, even in the face of societal expectations or supernatural forces. Sally and Gillian both evolve throughout the story, learning to break free from the limitations imposed on them by the curse and embracing their independence. The film underscores that self-empowerment doesn’t just come from breaking curses or finding romantic love, but from learning to trust in one’s own strength and in the bonds shared with other women.

Ultimately, Practical Magic presents a narrative where women uplift each other, reinforcing the importance of female solidarity, love, and independence in the face of life’s challenges. After watching this movie, one thing is clear: always seek out and cherish the bonds with the women who ground and support you.