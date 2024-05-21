4 Places to enjoy São Paulo on a low-budget

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

São Paulo, the vibrant metropolis of Brazil, is renowned for its rich culture, diverse cuisine, and bustling energy. While it’s easy to get swept up in the glamor of São Paulo, experiencing the city on a budget is entirely possible. Whether you’re a budget-conscious traveler or a local looking for affordable entertainment, here are four must-visit places in São Paulo that you won’t be bankrupt:

ROLLER JAM

Roller Jam has everything in one place: skating rink, dancing, arcade, and delicious snacks. There are large spaces decorated in a retro style (80s and 90s) where you can learn to skate or, for those who have already mastered the wheels, learn to dance and follow fun choreographies on the rink.

To enjoy the rink, you can bring your own skates, or rent the “Quad” models – those with 4 parallel wheels. The afternoons are dedicated to going with the family and children, as they provide supervision and lots of games. Evenings are transformed into real parties on wheels to the sound of DJs and special lighting. This is the best option for entertainment and diversion for those who want a different and fun weekend.

Roller Jam has two locations in São Paulo, in Mooca and Moema, at Fernando Falcão Street, 393, and Nhambiquaras Avenue,1980, respectively. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays (3 pm until 10 pm), entry costs R$ 30 and skates can be rented for R$ 20. A super fun place to go with friends, family, or even on a date.

CINESALA

Cinesala, in Pinheiros, is a survivor among São Paulo’s street cinemas, becoming a meeting point for cinephiles interested in classic and alternative films. With its cozy space, pleasant café, and eclectic programming within the commercial circuit, Cinesala is like an affectionate hug for any cinephile. In its programming, as the theater’s own proposal says: “We seek a diversity of films and audiences. We look for a combination of titles that are popular and, at the same time, authorial”.

There’s nothing better for getting to know São Paulo than visiting Cinesala and adding to your Letterboxd reviews. It is located at Fradique Coutinho Street, 361 in Pinheiros. Tickets cost R$ 20 (Half price) and R$ 40 (Full price).

CALÇADÃO URBANÓIDE

At the heart of Augusta Street is the Calçadão Urbanoide, a revitalized boulevard that cuts through the block to Frei Caneca Street. On its 1,000 square meters, between straights and hillsides, dozens of Food Trucks serve dishes from Brazil and around the world.

In addition to the wide variety of food from different parts of the world, some food trucks are dedicated to artisan beers, drinks, and special juices, for example. For sugar addicts, you can try some of the various sweets on offer.

Burgers, Indian, Thai, and North/Northeast Brazilian food are just some of the options. You can also find drinks and artisanal beers for a happy hour at one of the shared tables and make new friends.

The Calçadão is located at Augusta Street, 1291 (towards downtown), and is easy to get to by subway, just get off at Consolação station. The prices of the dishes are very affordable, ranging from R$ 20 to R$ 80. It’s worth a visit, to explore food from other countries and even from other states in Brazil.

CCBB SP

Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, better known by its acronym CCBB, is one of the most important institutions in its field in Brazil – with units in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, and Brasília – but its difference from other venues with a similar level of programming and collection are the historic buildings in which they are housed.

Every month the CCBB SP offers a variety of programs, including visual art exhibitions, debates on classic and contemporary films, musical catalogs, and even plays.

On permanent display, CCBB also offers a “Journey through Time: guided audio tour”, which consists of a radio program in which characters from 1930s São Paulo are unexpectedly transported by a time machine to the present day. On this journey, they get lost inside a building they know as a Banco do Brasil branch.

The group relates to the space, presenting the history of the formation and transformation of São Paulo, the installation of the first Banco do Brasil branch in the capital, as well as the architectural details of the building. In that way, it’s worth visiting and listening to the episodes while you’re there.

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil is located in the center of São Paulo on Álvares Penteado Street, 112, and entry is free.

Exploring São Paulo on a budget is not only feasible but also incredibly rewarding. By visiting these four places, you’ll get a taste of the city’s diverse offerings. So grab your walking shoes, pack a picnic, and get ready to discover the hidden gems of São Paulo without emptying your wallet.

