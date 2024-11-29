This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’m not sure about you, but back in 2015, when the live-action Cinderella adaptation was announced, 11-year-old me was ecstatic beyond imagination. The very first live-action princess remake. Obviously, I watched it in theaters, and it was everything I could’ve hoped for. The gorgeous dress, the magic, this live-action had it all, even adding some plot points to the story to make it more interesting and complex than the original.

The movie did wonderfully at the box office, earning $542.4 million globally, setting the bar high for the future of live-action adaptations. This success skyrocketed the live-action industry, with Disney making 11 more of these films and 14 more being in production for the coming years. With the influx of these live-actions, original films have become increasingly rare, bringing in the question: Is Hollywood running out of ideas?

Essentially, the answer is yes. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that big studios such as Disney, Dreamworks, and Netflix are capitalizing off their prior hits instead of spending the time and energy to create new ones (especially when they have 4 live-action films being released in the next two years). Sadly, Cinderella was the general peak of these live actions since they’ve been doing increasingly worse since then. So the question is, where are directors going wrong, and how do we end this live-action curse?

The Real Trouble with “Real Life”

The shift from animation to live-action in films like Beauty and the Beast (2017), Mulan (2020), and The Lion King (2019) often strips away the very essence that made these stories magical in the first place. Beauty and the Beast, for example, tried to recreate the same charm and whimsy of the animated version but ended up feeling more like a high-budget stage production than a fresh cinematic experience. With a live-action cast, including Emma Watson as Belle, the fantasy world feels more confined, and the magical elements, like the enchanted objects and the talking teacups, seem out of place in a realistic setting.

The same issue arises in The Lion King; while the CGI was impressive, the “realistic” animals didn’t have the expressive qualities that made the animated characters so engaging. The magic of animation lies in its ability to bring the impossible to life with style and imagination, a quality that’s hard to replicate when tied to the constraints of the real world.

Casting Choices That Didn’t Quite Cast a Spell

One of the biggest challenges in live-action adaptations is casting the right actors to bring beloved animated characters to life, and some choices miss the mark. In Mulan (2020), the decision to cast Liu Yifei as the titular character sparked a lot of conversation. While she’s undoubtedly talented, many felt the film missed the depth and relatability that made the animated Mulan so compelling. Likewise, The Little Mermaid (2023) faced criticism over its casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel. While Bailey’s voice was stunning, some felt the live-action performance didn’t capture the same innocence and whimsy of the animated Ariel.

Right now, probably the most controversial casting choice that’s being spread around is Rachel Zegler being cast for the upcoming Snow White Movie. Although I personally disagree with the backlash that these actresses get for being cast, I do believe that if casting directors are straying away from the original look of the animated character, then they have to be very careful to make pretty much everything else exactly the same, to avoid this backlash. However, this isn’t necessarily the case, considering that elements such as hair, outfits, and makeup completely take away from the magical feeling that the animated films give us.

Wardrobe Woes

Costumes play a vital role in bringing beloved characters to life, but in many live-action adaptations, the wardrobe choices leave much to be desired. Beauty and the Beast (2017) faced heavy criticism for Belle’s iconic yellow ball gown, which lacked the grandeur and elegance of the animated version. Instead of a fairytale-worthy dress, audiences were met with a simple design that felt underwhelming for such a pivotal moment.

Similarly, Mulan (2020) swapped out the vibrant, detailed attire of the animated version for more muted and historically inspired costumes that, while accurate, lacked the charm and personality that made the original so memorable. In The Little Mermaid (2023), Ariel’s shimmering underwater wardrobe tried to replicate the animated magic but felt overly practical and didn’t fully capture the fantastical element of her undersea world.

Costumes are not just clothing; they’re a storytelling device that communicates the essence of a character. When these choices fall flat, they fail to evoke the wonder and nostalgia that audiences expect from these classic tales.

When CGI Takes the Magic Out of the Story

CGI is a tool that can create visually stunning worlds, but it can also overwhelm the narrative if not used thoughtfully. The Lion King (2019) is a prime example, where the hyper-realistic CGI turned the emotional depth of the characters into a visual spectacle, but not much else. The animals looked lifelike, but without expressive faces or exaggerated movements, they felt distant and robotic, making it difficult for audiences to form emotional connections. Similarly, Dumbo (2019) used CGI to create a flying elephant, but the over-reliance on digital effects, especially in scenes where Dumbo interacts with his human counterparts, diluted the emotional power of the story. The CGI didn’t add a sense of wonder — it just replaced the charm of the original animation with something cold and uninviting.

Lost in the Script

The main issue I have with these live actions is that they simply aren’t necessary. When coming up with a script for these movies, writers have to thread the line between old and new material very carefully. They have to find a way to add more substance to the story while still maintaining the spirit of the original. This is where the movie typically loses its potential. In the fear of not paying homage to the animated film, they either do a play-by-play reenactment or add poorly fleshed-out subplots in an attempt to add more to the story.

How to Break the Curse

To break the live-action adaptation curse, Hollywood needs to stop trying to recreate the magic of animation and start reimagining these stories in ways that feel fresh and innovative. Ironically, Disney perfected the formula with Cinderella, one of their first live-action films, and then decided that they just wouldn’t do it again. In Cinderella, they make the love story between her and the prince more realistic by having them meet before the palace. They fill up the discrepancies and plot holes of the original animated film, but they don’t take away from it, which is exactly what these live actions should aim to do instead of falling short every time.

The key to successful live-action adaptations lies in capturing the spirit of the original while finding a new way to tell the story — whether through casting, visuals, or the overall tone. It’s not about replicating what’s been done before but rather reinventing the story in a way that feels relevant, exciting, and magical for today’s audience. Hopefully, with upcoming films, such as How to Train Your Dragon, Lilo & Stitch, and Snow White, studios can learn from their past mistakes, but until then, Hollywood will likely continue to stumble under the weight of its own ambitions.

