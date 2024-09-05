Here’s #5 of My Favorite Books Written by Brazilian Authors

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Books are a fantastic way to dive into a country’s rich culture and diverse experiences. Brazilian literature, for example, offers something for everyone. Whether you’re into classic novels or modern tales, here are five books that give you a clear perspective on Brazil’s way of living, from everyday life stories to deep dives into social issues.

1. Captains of the sands, Jorge Amado

Captains of the Sands is considered a classic book by Jorge Amado, which tells the story of a group of children that live on the streets of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Set during the 1930s, the novel explores themes of poverty, resilience, brotherhood, and not only provides a compelling social critique of Brazilian society, but also delves deeply into the human spirit, offering a nuanced portrayal of the complexities faced by those who are marginalized.

2. The Hour Of The Star, Clarice Lispector

The Hour of The Star written by Clarice Lispector, is another famous classic of Brazilian literature, published in 1977. The book tells the story of Macabéa, a poor and unremarkable young woman living in Rio de Janeiro. Through her, Lispector explores themes of identity, loneliness, and the search for meaning in a harsh world. The novel is notable for its distinctive narrative voice and the way it captures Macabéa’s internal struggles and social invisibility.

3. Suicides, Raphael Montes

This novel delves into the dark and twisted world of a mysterious series of suicides in Rio de Janeiro. The story follows a detective and a journalist who team up to unravel the enigma behind these deaths, only to discover a deeper and more disturbing conspiracy. The book’s plot and atmosphere make it an attractive read for fans of detective fiction and psychology.

4. Crooked Plow, Itamar Vieira Junior

Crooked Plow by Itamar Vieira Junior is a profound and evocative novel that delves into the lives of rural communities in Brazil. The story is set in a fictional village in the Brazilian hinterlands and follows the experiences of two sisters, Bibiana and Belonísia, who grow up on a family farm.The book explores the impact of historical and social forces on individual lives, emphasizing the connection between people,the land they inhabit, and how their lives are marked by personal struggles and the harsh realities of rural life..

5. Nine Nights, Bernardo Carvalho

Nine Nights by Bernardo Carvalho follows a journalist named Rodrigo, who embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his late father, a renowned anthropologist who disappeared during an expedition in the Amazon rainforest. Nine Nights is acclaimed for its intellectual depth and its exploration of existential themes, making it a significant work in contemporary Brazilian literature.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Manuela Miniguini.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!