Venus Martinez:

Without a shadow of a doubt, I’m gonna have to go with “Scream” or “The Blair Witch Project”. For Scream, I’m gonna have to specifically go with “Scream 6”. I think it’s so silly and stupid and there’s enough plot holes to make up for the next eight movies they make, but it’s just so good. And it’s one of my favorite Ghostfaces, even though it was pretty obvious from the beginning (Jack Champion I love you). Shoutout to masked men for real . And for my second choice, it’s just iconic. Everyone thought the movie was an actual documentary and were sending letters to the “victims” family to let them know that they were in their prayers when meanwhile, none of it was real. You will always catch me standing in the corner just because I remember that scene though. And I stand by the fact that there was no real witch and it was just the two guys trying to kill the main girl because they hated her (shoutout Film Theory). But yea, I love those movies, always. Honorable mention to “The Boy” and “Orphan”. I love when serial killers pretend to be kids (for legal reasons that was a joke).

Amber Ellis:

As a casual enjoyer of horror movies I fear I don’t really find them to be a guilty pleasure. They are enjoyable to watch with friends but beyond that I don’t think I actually have much interest in watching them. I like hearing about them and the stories behind them but I could care less about the blood and gore that comes with them. When I think about watching horror movies I usually go watch them with friends and don’t actively seek them out alone. The only “horror movie” I think I’d every watch alone is “The Black Phone” . The movie is flawed and could have 100% been made better but watching someone in a hopeless situation, especially a child, can really make you cheer for their victory.

Wrileigh Bacon:

I personally love The Menu. It’s not really a traditionally gory horror movie but I love how it plays in the psychological aspect of the horror genre. It starts off really slow but once the movie goes on a little longer, things start to take a bit more of a sinister turn. I really recommend this film for anyone who’s worked in the food service industry since it critiques a lot of aspects about it, from the workers themselves to the outsiders who eat the food for the wrong reasons.

Jack So:

I watched the clown movie called “IT” and it was very funny. I like the scenes where they just scream at you. I thought monster house was scary because the house looked like my basement as a kid. There’s that one scene where that guy eats the thing on the other guy’s hand, that was mad funny I ain’t gon lie. OOOH Coraline scared me because the mother was scary and her parents disappeared that one time. And the button eyes I guess. Any zombie or halloween episode in a children’s cartoon would scare me because of how raw they can be at times. I think that’s about it, my exposure to horror is quite low so there isn’t much I can say about this topic. Actually some of those old goosebumps episodes had me mad geeked as a kid. In conclusion, objective horror doesn’t scare me, but a more human and inchful narrative is sure to knock the socks out of my boots (?).

Mckenna Kelly:

I mostly prefer serious artistic horror movies, like those made by A24, but sometimes it’s fun to watch something that’s equally scary and stupid. I would say my picks for guilty pleasure horror movies are Child’s Play (the original not the remake) and the entirety of the Paranormal Activity series. Child’s Play feels kinda camp to me. Idk something about the dated visuals and effects and this little ginger doll running around with a knife is funny to me. I definitely found this movie more funny than scary but it’s still a fun watch (unlike the remake). The Paranormal Activity movies are found footage, like Blaire Witch only shit actually happens. They’re fun to watch if you want to just repeatedly be jumpscared. Honestly, for what they are they honestly aren’t bad. The plots of the movies all connect, which is interesting. Also it’s funny to see people get dragged down the stairs. They are really good to watch with friends or family, because you don’t need to pay attention super hard.

Samantha McGinnis:

I personally am not a huge fan of horror movies, so I wouldn’t exactly be able to say there is a movie in the horror genre that I watch as a “guilty pleasure.” Most of the time I watch horror movies, it’s because my friends want to watch them and I feel bad being the only person who doesn’t want to watch one. It’s not my favorite genre…unless you count the short film on YouTube that is about some guy being very slowly murdered with a spoon. I watched that in middle school and thought it was pretty funny!