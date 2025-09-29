4 books that address the reality of mental disorders and psychiatric institutions 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Writing or reading books allows the brain to unleash the full power of imagination. With just a few words, we can build entire worlds, shape new realities, and connect deeply with emotions. Yet, beyond fantasy and fiction, some books confront us with the raw and often painful reality of mental disorders. These stories can hit hard—like a rock—because they mirror struggles that are all too real.

At the same time, such books can be profoundly meaningful. They offer a window into the complexity of the human mind, helping us better understand our own emotions while fostering empathy for others. More than that, they can encourage readers to seek support, remind us that healing is possible, and show that we are never truly alone in our struggles.

With that in mind, here are four powerful books that shed light on the reality of mental health challenges and the importance of self-discovery, resilience, and hope.

I want to die but I want to eat Tteokbokki

In this book, we are introduced to the author, Baek Sehee, and her psychiatrist, whose name remains undisclosed. From the very first chapter, readers are immersed in their therapy sessions, where Baek begins to confront and recognize her struggles with depression, anxiety, and ultra-sensitive personality disorder.

As the sessions unfold, other layers of her mental health challenges are revealed: feelings of emptiness, the painful duality of wanting to disappear while still yearning for a glimpse of happiness, recurring suicidal thoughts, and the difficulty of openly expressing her emotions.

Through this process, we are invited to walk alongside Baek on her journey of self-discovery. She gradually realizes that not everything revolves around her, that it is okay to feel bad at times, and equally okay to embrace moments of joy. Her story highlights the importance of therapy, showing that while the path can be difficult, consistent effort and openness can lead to meaningful progress.

Ultimately, this book is not just a personal testimony but also an invitation to reflect on our own emotions. It reminds us that seeking professional help is a courageous step, and that therapy can provide the tools to rebuild, heal, and rediscover ourselves.

The perks of being a wallflower

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is not only a bestselling novel but also a beloved film adaptation released in 2012. Written by Stephen Chbosky, the story introduces us to Charlie (played by Logan Lerman in the movie), a teenager navigating the challenges of adolescence while carrying the heavy burden of unresolved trauma.

Charlie is portrayed as a highly sensitive, intelligent, introverted, and deeply anxious young man. Throughout the book, we witness his struggles with depression, social anxiety, and the lingering effects of childhood sexual abuse. His character reflects the quiet battles many people face in silence, making his story both heartbreaking and relatable.

Beyond its exploration of mental health, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is celebrated for its memorable and inspiring quotes, especially the iconic lines: “We are infinite” and “We accept the love we think we deserve.” These words have resonated with readers worldwide, offering comfort, perspective, and a sense of connection.

By the end of the book, Charlie chooses to enter a psychiatric institution. He doesn’t return “cured,” but emerges with greater self-awareness and a renewed sense of hope for the future. His journey reminds us that healing is not about perfection or instant recovery, but about finding the strength to keep moving forward.

Holding up the universe

Jennifer Niven is a widely recognized author, best known for her bestselling novel All the Bright Places. However, another one of her remarkable works, Holding Up the Universe, deserves equal attention for the powerful themes it explores.

The story follows Libby Strout, a teenager who struggles with the loss of her mother and the weight of her past. Libby experiences severe anxiety, largely stemming from relentless bullying about her body. Once labeled the “fattest teen in America”, her situation became so extreme that she had to be rescued from her own home by the fire department—an event that left lasting scars on her self-esteem.

As the novel progresses, Libby embarks on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance. She learns to embrace herself as she is, finding strength not only in her individuality but also in the meaningful connections she builds along the way.

This book sheds light on essential topics such as bullying, fatphobia, social exclusion, mental health, friendship, and the importance of self-love. At its heart, Holding Up the Universe is a story about resilience, reminding us that healing often comes through self-acceptance and the courage to open up to love—both from ourselves and from others.

The hour of star

Clarice Lispector is one of Brazil’s most celebrated literary voices, known for her unique ability to capture the complexity of human emotions through her writing. In her book The Hour of the Star, she tells the story of Macabéa, a young woman from the Northeast of Brazil who moves to Rio de Janeiro in search of a better life. Poor, naive, and invisible to the world around her, Macabéa embodies the struggles of those who are overlooked and forgotten by society.

Throughout the book, Macabéa battles with low self-esteem, social trauma, depression, emotional dependence, and social exclusion. Her existence is marked by silence and invisibility, a reminder of how poverty and marginalization often erase individuals from the collective consciousness.

Unlike many stories of self-discovery, Macabéa does not receive a hopeful or triumphant ending. Instead, her fate is tragic, leaving readers shaken by the harsh realities of life and the fragility of human existence.

Yet, what makes this story unforgettable is Clarice Lispector’s masterful prose, which captures emotions that are almost impossible to put into words. The book forces us to reflect not only on Macabéa’s suffering but also on our own lives, our privilege, and the universal longing to be seen, loved, and remembered.

