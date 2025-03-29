How to treat your anxiety with kindness: 11 healthy hobbies that help

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anxiety disorders are common. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), about 31% of global mental health disorders are related to anxiety.

As a result, many seek alternative ways to ease symptoms, with a primary focus on dedicating time to hobbies.

But before learning more about some healthy hobbies that can assist in your journey to treat anxiety, it’s essential to understand the topic better. For this, we had the help of the interviewed psychologist, Haryana Botteon.

Understanding Anxiety

Anxiety is a natural stress response. Manifesting as fear or apprehension about the future, this mechanism is an evolutionary inheritance that helps us cope with dangerous situations. It triggers a “fight or flight” response, helping us handle danger.

Therefore, it is normal for humans to feel small doses of anxiety as a way to stay alert and prepared to face challenges.

However, when anxiety-related feelings become extreme and start interfering with a person’s daily life, it may indicate the onset of anxiety disorder. To make a diagnosis, Haryana explains that an evaluation during therapy should be conducted, where symptoms, emotions, descriptions of events, and especially the patient’s way of speaking are analyzed. After psychological tests are performed by the psychologist, the diagnosis is complete.

Its Types and Symptoms

Haryana points out six common types:

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD): This mental disorder is characterized by Excessive worry, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.

Panic Disorder: Sudden and intense anxiety attacks, with a strong sense of fear or discomfort, accompanied by physical symptoms. These attacks may last from 15 to 30 minutes.

Social Phobia: A mental disorder characterized by an excessive fear of being judged or criticized in social situations.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): A mental health condition that manifests after exposure to a traumatic event.

Specific Phobia: Persistent, irrational, and intense fears of specific situations, circumstances, or objects, leading to anxiety.

Performance Anxiety: Characterized by an excessive fear of failure. It can occur in various situations, such as school, work, or sexual performance.

How hobbies can help?

Hobbies are therapeutic activities practised during free time for leisure that reduce anxiety by providing relaxation and stimulating good hormones like endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin. Moreover, the psychologist explains that maintaining a hobby helps develop creativity and self-esteem. It also offers an opportunity for social development when the hobby is shared with others.

Haryana emphasizes that hobbies do not replace therapy, as therapy is a process involving techniques to promote self-awareness, and evaluate, and understand your feelings and emotions.

Eleven hobbies that can help you deal with anxiety

Photography

The act of photographing the environment requires special attention to the place being captured, which encourages mindfulness and new perspectives.

Playing Video Games

This tip is for gamers. Playing your favourite game helps with distraction while also developing cognitive abilities in a fun way. Distracting and enhancing cognitive abilities.

Reading

Reading books, especially fiction, makes your brain focus 100% on the theme of the book. In the case of fiction, they are “better” at distraction because they immerse the mind elsewhere, allowing you to forget about the problems and anxieties of reality for a while.

Crafting

Manual activities like painting, crocheting, pottery, embroidery, candle-making, or soap-making require time and dedication to complete, offering therapeutic moments and satisfaction when a piece is finished. Crafting is a practice that can go beyond learning a new activity, often resulting in creating gifts for loved ones.

Writing

Writing is the perfect way to release all the negative thoughts onto a piece of paper. By writing down your concerns, you can analyze your feelings and life situations from a different perspective, aiding in self-awareness. A tool for self-expression and emotional processing.

Meditation and Yoga

These two practices are essential for reaching a state of wholeness. Stretching and deep breathing calm the body and mind, disconnecting negative thoughts and focusing only on the present.

Physical Activities

Exercising through activities like weightlifting, running, or swimming benefits the body much more than physically. During these activities, the aforementioned well-being hormones are stimulated, boosting mood through movement.

Playing Instruments

Music has positive effects on the brain, stimulating memory, focus, and emotional health. Therefore, creating music with instruments brings other benefits, such as improving motor coordination and concentration.

Cooking

The kitchen is a great opportunity to test your creativity by cooking different dishes. Try making something new or cook your favourite dish.

Gardening

Creating a connection with nature through gardening is a great way to relax. Taking care of plants and being in daily contact with them directly helps the immune system and fosters patience.

Volunteering

Engaging in social causes or volunteering for NGOs helps boost personal satisfaction. Being around other people during these activities also provide fulfillment and social connection.

