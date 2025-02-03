The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter.

By: Symone Conway

As an aspiring psychologist, I feel everyone should get therapy at some point. I made it a New Years resolution to try it out myself, and after one session I was immediately in love.

Anyone that has ever talked to me can tell you that I am an open book. I am a complete over-sharer and I enjoy talking a lot. Although I jokingly come off as delusional and silly, I do have a serious side regarding mental health, especially my own. I enjoy talking to my friends and peers about things, whether to gain inspiration from them or even motivate them in their own life, but as life changes and I get older, I found that there’s something special about a therapist that venting to loved ones just cannot replicate.

While I love my support system and the ones that are always there for me the most, I took it upon myself to schedule a counseling appointment. While initially a little nervous, I was scheduled with a Black therapist. My morale was immediately boosted because if I am being completely honest, there’s a higher level of respect I hold for the advice and guidance coming from a Black female therapist rather than anyone else. The phrase “representation matters” is especially important in the healthcare field due to the fact that minorities are not always listened to. Our concerns are not always taken seriously and within mental health, we have a habit of being disregarded. Several friends of mine have explained that they struggled to find a therapist they were truly comfortable with, primarily due to race reasons.

My first session was truly great. I dove right in and explained what I felt was causing me some anxiety. I may be getting ahead of myself by being overjoyed after one session, but growth is incredibly important to me. My purpose in starting therapy wasn’t just for combating anxiety and finding coping mechanisms, but also for someone else to notice areas I need work in and help hold me accountable for the steps I want take to reach my best self. At 19 years old, soon to be 20, I have so much to figure out about life. Life is truly just starting for me. Therapy opens my eyes to a lot, and humbles me in the best way possible, as I navigate the consequences of my actions as a college student.

I must add, therapy won’t work unless I work too. There would be no point in me seeking guidance or help if I didn’t want to take the necessary steps to be better and also be truthful, no matter how uncomfortable the truth may be. Therapy isn’t a place for me to be validated. I believe therapy truly should be uncomfortable at times otherwise no real growth is happening. My therapist acknowledged I am very much a logical person, but that doesn’t mean I am not close-minded or faulted in my train of thought at times. In fact, my happiest point of the appointment was when she gave me ‘food for thought’ and challenged my perspective on things for my overall betterment.

One thing I am not afraid to admit is that a large amount of my anxiety comes from being away from home. Even though I love college and wouldn’t trade my university for anything, being the oldest sibling to go away to college while my younger sisters start middle & high school has been incredibly heart wrenching. Huge moments that I only witness through FaceTime and pictures are moments I want to be able to share with them as they happen. My biggest goal in life is to be an inspiration to them. Managing those emotions on top of being apart of 7 organizations, taking sixteen credits and leaving room for my own quiet time has required top organization on my end. I get it all done, and do it with a smile, but I’m still human, and probably one of the most emotional humans to ever exist.

College is not easy. I am not the first person to go to college, experience a heartbreak, lose a loved one, break off a friendship, or fail at something major, and I won’t be the last! Taking advantage of the mental health services I have available to me is a choice I know I will never regret. I am not just going to therapy for myself—Im going for the people around me, so that I can be better to myself and better to them.

I titled this Who Helps the Help because someday I want to be in my therapists shoes. I want to help a young person navigate life and remember how it felt to be in their shoes and watch them reach their potential. It is never too early or too late to seek counseling of any sort, and I figure I would start now!