Working Out Doesn’t Need to be Scary: A Beginner’s Guide to the Gym

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was once the scared gym beginner as well. From seeing all the strong men and women around you, to worrying about what you look like and how to use the equipment, the gym can be intimidating. This is especially the case for those new to working out, but I’m here to tell you, it’s not so bad.

Everyone Starts Somewhere.

Whether you’re joining the gym for physical health, mental health, or, like me, you were a former high school athlete looking for your next physical outlet, we all start somewhere. Don’t be ashamed if you can’t lift as much as those around you, or if you don’t run as fast on the treadmill (personally, I prefer to do sprint-walk intervals on the treadmill anyway).

No one’s looking.

Trust me, “gym bros” and “gym girls” aren’t as scary as they seem. I always thought everyone was staring at me, but I eventually learned they weren’t. In general, most people are so immersed in their own workout that they’re not looking at what you’re doing. If they’re looking, they’re probably impressed!

Never be afraid to ask for help.

Ready to graduate to heavier weights, but nervous you may drop it on yourself? Ask someone to watch you, better known in gym-talk as asking for a “spot.” Quite literally, ask anyone around you, everyone’s there to help. Some gyms, like Lifetime or Equinox, also have personal trainers circulating, and if one isn’t with a client, you can always ask them for help; that’s what they’re there for. Even in a gym without personal trainers, just ask the nearest person, as everyone is there to help.

As someone who’s always nervous to receive criticism or stand out negatively, I was scared to start working out because I didn’t want to break any unwritten rules. So, as part of this “Gym Girl 101,” I’ll be talking about some unwritten etiquette pointers that the gym bros live by.

1. Always return equipment when you’re finished.

One way to get gym goers to bat an eye is to not return your equipment to its rack after you finish using it. Whether you’re using dumbbells, plates on a machine, or a yoga mat, be sure to place them back on their rack once you finish your workout. This not only ensures that the workout areas stay clean and eliminates potential tripping hazards, but also that others can use that equipment without having to search the floor for it. Think of the gym as a library of sorts; once you finish with the equipment, return it.

2. Wipe down your equipment or machine when finished.

Even if you don’t sweat a lot, this is an important part of gym etiquette to know. Most gyms will provide wipes for this, and it helps keep equipment clean for others to use!

3. “Keep your distance” on cardio machines.

Not literally, but do make sure there’s at least one treadmill, stairmaster, or whatever cardio machine you’re using between you and other gym goers. Only use the machine adjacent to someone else if all the machines that are “every other” are full.

Take the leap into the gym!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!