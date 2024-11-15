Finals Season Countdown: How to Prepare Like a Brunonian

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Thanksgiving approaches, there is a big shift at Brown. The leaves are crunching, the air is crisp, and students are facing a mix of excitement and panic as finals creep up. It’s the time of year when coffee becomes a major food group, the Rock turns into your second home, and you reconsider everything you have planned for your life.

But don’t worry – there is still a month to make sure you are as prepared as possible and there is still time to get ahead, stay sane, and thrive during finals.

Here’s a guide for tackling the next month while keeping your sanity (mostly) intact.

Start With a Study Plan

Let's face it: we all have big plans to start studying "early," but without a plan, that vague intention tends to dissolve into a Netflix binge following a mental breakdown. Grab a planner, your Google Calendar, or even a post-it, and map out your study schedule. Be realistic; don't pencil in eight-hour study marathons unless you thrive on that kind of pressure. Break it down by classes, chapters, or problem sets, and aim to make a little bit of progress on the material and workload each day.

. Be realistic; don’t pencil in eight-hour study marathons unless you thrive on that kind of pressure. Break it down by classes, chapters, or problem sets, and aim to make a little bit of progress on the material and workload each day. At Brown, finals often come in all shapes and sizes (papers, exams, projects, or presentations) so tailor your plan to what you need to tackle. Got a research paper for your Political Science class? Block out time to hit the Rock’s stacks. Need to study for that Stats final? Start working through problem sets with your classmates now.

Secure Your Study Spots Early

During finals season, finding a quiet study spot at Brown can feel like Hunger Games. Get ahead by reserving a group study room in the SciLi or the Rock. Head to the Brown Library website and book your spot up to two weeks in advance. These rooms are perfect for small-group study sessions, brainstorming for presentations, or just claiming a quiet space to focus far away from your bed.

These rooms are perfect for small-group study sessions, brainstorming for presentations, or just claiming a quiet space to focus far away from your bed. If you prefer a more casual setup, there are plenty of hidden gems of locations to study at across campus. My personal favorites are Wellness and the new Watson.

If you want some noise, a coffee shop like Sydney, Ceremony, or Coffee Exchange is a great option.

My biggest tip is to make sure to prioritize variety when it comes to choosing where to study. I find I am most productive when I switch things up.

Take Advantage of Campus Resources!

Brown offers incredible academic resources – use them! Office Hours : Professors and TAs hold office hours specifically to help you succeed. Drop by with specific questions about lecture material, ask for clarification on assignments, or even discuss broader themes that could show up on finals. (Pro tip: If your professor knows you’ve been engaged all semester, they’ll be more inclined to help if you need support.) Departmental Undergraduate Groups (DUGs) : Many departments run DUG-led review sessions as finals approach. These are great opportunities to work through past exams, discuss key themes, and get tips from upperclassmen who have survived the same classes. Study Groups : Don’t tell me you can’t organize study groups because you “don’t have friends in the class”. Make new friends. If your course has an active Canvas discussion board, post there to organize study groups. Studying with peers can help fill gaps in your understanding and provide moral support when finals feel overwhelming.



Pace Yourself. Finals are a Marathon NOT a Sprint

The month leading up to finals is a marathon, so don’t treat it like a sprint. The key to avoiding burnout is balance. Yes, work hard, but don’t neglect the other parts of your life. Go to that yoga class at the Nelson, attend your club meetings, go to your friend’s birthday dinner, and yes, take the time to enjoy Friendsgiving with your dorm mates or friends. Your brain needs its support system and breaks to be most productive.

Prioritize Your Health

Let's be honest: college finals are notorious for throwing sleep schedules into chaos. But try not to sacrifice sleep entirely. Research (and common sense) show that sleep helps with memory consolidation and focus, so those extra hours scrolling TikTok at 3 AM aren't doing you any favors. Aim for at least 7 hours when you can, and if you're stuck in an all-nighter spiral, at least make sure you're taking short breaks and drinking water (and not just iced coffee and redbull).

. Aim for at least 7 hours when you can, and if you’re stuck in an all-nighter spiral, at least make sure you’re taking short breaks and drinking water (and not just iced coffee and redbull). Move your body!! I don’t mean turn into a gym rat if that is not something you enjoy. A simple walk around College Hill, a dance party with your friends, or a pilates class is more than enough. A little exercise can do wonders for your mental clarity and overall well being.

Avoid getting sick. Yes, this is easier said than done, but you will not be able to work successfully if you feel like you are going to die. Drink your water, wash your hands, keep purell on you, get your sleep, and try to stay away from the person coughing up a lung in your lecture.

Reward Yourself Along the Way

I know it sounds silly, but it is really important to celebrate the small wins. Finished outlining that essay? Treat yourself to a croissant at Brown Bee. Conquered a tricky math problem? Take a break and go to a movie with friends. Rewards help keep you motivated, and you deserve them!

Don’t Forget Why You’re Here