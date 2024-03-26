Disclaimer: These tips are not meant to replace getting help from a professional. I’m in no way a sleep specialist, but these tips have helped me sleep better in college.
College is not the ideal time for good sleep. From 11:59 p.m. deadlines to enticing parties, college students are often sleepy and can be seen stumbling around campus clutching an iced coffee like it’s a lifeline. With that being said, here are some tips for getting better sleep in college.
- keep a brain dump journal
-
This is one of my favorite sleep tips, as well as one that you might not find listed in many “How to Improve Your Sleep” articles! When you’re trying to relax and your brain is going a million miles per hour with things you need to do the next day, try writing everything down in a journal. This way, you’re not preoccupied with thoughts of “Oh gosh, I need to remember this for tomorrow” because it’s written down! When you check your journal in the morning, you’ll have a record of everything you need to do.
- put your phone away an hour before bedtime
-
This one is difficult, and if you still need your phone for whatever reason, there are settings on the Apple iPhone (called Night Mode) where you can set your phone to turn off the harmful blue light at a certain time. There isn’t a substitute that’s as effective as putting your phone away, though!
- try melatonin
-
Melatonin can be a great short-term solution if you’re having a bout of sleepless nights. It’s available at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and drug stores for anywhere from $5-$10. Another tip: melatonin is great for helping jet lag so it’s an amazing travel item as well.
- Exercise in the evening
-
Proceed with caution if you’re going to attempt this, as exercising too close to bedtime might (counterintuitively) fill you with too much energy! However, I’ve found that exercising post-dinner (6:30ish) is a good balance if you’re too busy during the day to exercise.
- try your best to avoid doing homework on your bed
-
Many experts have suggested that in order to achieve good “sleep hygiene,” it’s important to separate your sleeping and working spaces. This way, your brain doesn’t associate your bed with the act of doing work and is strictly reserved for sleeping. I’ve found some amazing places to study on campus during the day, and it makes coming home to my cozy dorm much more exciting!
- Have a nighttime routine
-
As part of sleep hygiene, your body relies on “cues” to know that it’s time to go to sleep. Whether that be turning off the lights, putting on your pajamas, or taking a shower, those things are important for prepping your body for sleep. Having a set nighttime routine on the days that don’t have special nighttime events can help your body recognize sleep cues.
- Consistency
-
It might be tempting to sleep in on the days that you don’t have classes, but it can mess with your sleep cycle if your schedule is disjointed and random. It’s important to experience college life and partake in fun evening events, but too much inconsistency can lead to “sleep debt,” which makes functioning difficult for long periods of time. However, those days where you can sleep in are important as well! I have a set weekend day (Sunday) where I let myself sleep in as long as I want!
- avoid daytime napping
-
It’s so easy to just collapse into your bed after your three-hour-long seminar, but these kinds of actions do have consequences. This will throw off your body’s natural rhythm, making it hard to sleep at night. On the other hand, you do need rest after a long day of being a functioning student. After I’ve gotten through all of my classes, I like to go back to my dorm and rest up by listening to music or doing a low-stress hobby like reading.
If you have tried all of these things and more, it might be time to talk to your doctor on campus about other options.