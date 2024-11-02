Shhh! Study-Friendly Snacks and Meals for the Library

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

As exams and papers reach their peak in the next few weeks, you may find yourself hunkered down in the library for hours on end. While it may be convenient to let the hours go by without a meal or opt for energy drinks and sugary snacks, evidence shows that healthy food is crucial to cognitive function.

The library may not be the most ideal place to eat, but pulling a quick snack out of your bag far outweighs attempting flashcards or an essay without proper fuel.

When opting for snacks and meals in the library, I live by a few rules: it needs to contain healthy protein, fats, and carbohydrates to fuel my brain, it cannot be messy, and it cannot be too loud. With these rules in mind, here are my favorite snacks and meals for the library!

Peanut Butter Sandwich

It’s a classic for a reason! Easy to make, quick to eat, and it does not need refrigeration. I opt for whole grain bread and natural peanut butter and then pair it with a fruit to make it a full meal. Add a twist with sliced banana or apple!

RX or Go Macro Bars

These bars not only taste amazing, but they are made from wholesome ingredients and have some protein to keep me satiated. There are also plenty of flavors, so you won’t get bored!

Overnight Oats

Prep these overnight oats in a mason jar the night before a long day in the library, and you will not regret it! The oats and fruit have fiber and the yogurt and milk provide a protein boost for a meal that will keep you full for hours.

Adult Lunchables

I was always acutely jealous of the kids with Lunchables in school. They are fun to put together, easy, and highly snackable. Make your own adult version with crackers or cut up pita bread, cheese, deli meats, pre-cut fruits and vegetables, and a sweet treat. You will be the envy of the library

Portable Wrap

If you are craving a meal with a little more sustenance, get creative with wraps. I’ve found a simple turkey and cheese wrap holds up well, but try salami, ham, or hummus for a vegetarian option. Be careful with fillings though, as mayo, tomato, and extra sauces tend to make the wrap soggy. Add lettuce or spinach for a vegetable boost!