5 Ideas For An Unforgettable Friendsgiving

“Friendsgiving,” it’s just like Thanksgiving, but with less family drama and more of your favorite people! It’s the perfect time to come together, share a meal, and create memories before finals season. Here are some ideas to make this year’s Friendsgiving one for the books:

Potluck-Style to Keep It Simple and Affordable Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels Skip the stress of one person cooking every dish (and covering the cost). Instead, make Friendsgiving a potluck and ask everyone to bring a signature dish they love to make or grew up with! It’s a fun way to learn about each other’s backgrounds and try hometown favorites or family specialties. Pro tip: use a shared Google Doc to avoid any accidental repeats—unless a mountain of mac and cheese is the goal, of course. TikTok-Inspired Dish Themes Photo by Claudio Schwarz from Unsplash Add some fun by assigning TikTok-inspired dishes. Challenge friends to bring creative takes on viral recipes like “cranberry-glazed baked feta,” inspired by the baked feta pasta trend, or air-fried balls of stuffing for a snackable side. Encourage everyone to recreate recent viral dishes, like Tini’s iconic mac and cheese from last Thanksgiving. It’s a delicious way to keep the menu trendy and add a memorable twist to your Friendsgiving. Signature “Mocktail” Bar Photo by Ardi Evans from Unsplash Keep it college-friendly with a signature mocktail bar. Gather all the ingredients: cranberry juice, ginger ale, fresh herbs, sparkling water, and any Thanksgiving-inspired add-ins. Or, you can have each person bring their own ingredients to create a unique drink for everyone to sample. You can even turn it into a friendly competition with categories like “Most Creative” or “Best Taste.” DIY Decor That Won’t Break the Bank Photo by Tim Arterbury from Unsplash Get crafty with budget-friendly decor. Make a DIY table runner by cutting up brown paper bags and setting out markers for everyone to write what they’re thankful for. Scatter real leaves or mini pumpkins for a rustic vibe, or cut leaves out of colorful construction paper. For a fun throwback, grab some paper and trace hand turkeys, giving your nostalgic craft moment an updated twist. It’s all cheap, chic, and eco-friendly—perfect for a cozy Friendsgiving setup. Fun Games and Friend “Awards” Photo by analogicus from Pixabay After dinner, keep the good vibes going with some Friendsgiving awards! Hand out titles like “Best Dish,” “MVP Chef,” “Top Drink Mixer,” or “Thanksgiving Comedian.” For extra laughs, throw in fun superlatives like “Most Likely to Take the Last Roll” or “Fastest to Hit the Dessert Table.” It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate each other and end the night on a high note!

With these ideas, your Friendsgiving is sure to be a memorable night filled with great food, laughs, and your favorite people!

