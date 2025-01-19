K-pop is off to a strong start in 2025, with a slew of comebacks already making waves in just the first couple of weeks. From BOYNEXTDOOR’s digital single, I Love You, to SEVENTEEN’s subunitand GFRIEND celebrating their 10th anniversary with Season of Memories, this year is already shaping up to bring us tons of new music and energy.

As groups in the third generation of K-pop continue to reach their decade anniversaries, many fans of third-gen staples like BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, and EXO are eagerly looking forward to reunions, new music, and maybe even tours. And as some of these groups start announcing projects, it seems like fans can expect to see these older groups come back and perform.

Although the third generation is hitting milestone anniversaries, there are also several new groups being teased for debut. From SM Entertainment’s new girl group Hearts2Hearts to JYP’s new boy group KickFlip, the 5th generation of K-pop is starting to take shape, and we can expect new singles and comebacks from our future faves!

It is hard for K-pop to have a boring year, so in 2025, expect plenty of energetic comebacks, performances, and exciting reunions from groups that have been on hiatus.

2025 is shaping up to be a jam-packed year for K-pop, and I can’t wait to see what else is in store. With solo debuts, subunits, full group comebacks, and more, this is one year you won’t want to miss!