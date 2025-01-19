K-pop is off to a strong start in 2025, with a slew of comebacks already making waves in just the first couple of weeks. From BOYNEXTDOOR’s digital single, I Love You, to SEVENTEEN’s subunitand GFRIEND celebrating their 10th anniversary with Season of Memories, this year is already shaping up to bring us tons of new music and energy.
As groups in the third generation of K-pop continue to reach their decade anniversaries, many fans of third-gen staples like BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, and EXO are eagerly looking forward to reunions, new music, and maybe even tours. And as some of these groups start announcing projects, it seems like fans can expect to see these older groups come back and perform.
Although the third generation is hitting milestone anniversaries, there are also several new groups being teased for debut. From SM Entertainment’s new girl group Hearts2Hearts to JYP’s new boy group KickFlip, the 5th generation of K-pop is starting to take shape, and we can expect new singles and comebacks from our future faves!
It is hard for K-pop to have a boring year, so in 2025, expect plenty of energetic comebacks, performances, and exciting reunions from groups that have been on hiatus.
- GOT7: January 20
GOT7 will release their new EP Winter Heptagon on Jan. 20. Their last release, GOT7, came out in 2022, marking their first project after leaving JYP Entertainment. Fans are buzzing with excitement for this new return, as it shows that groups can self-produce music even after leaving their original company.
- IVE: February 3
IVE will also kickstart the year with the release of their third EP Empathy on Feb. 3. As one of the top girl groups of the 5th generation, fans are expecting more of their signature catchy and emotional tracks. The trailer has already gotten us hooked, and their single, “Rebel Heart,” is available now.
- Lisa: February 28
Lisa is ready to dazzle our screens with her role in the third season of The White Lotus. However, this isn’t the only project of hers we should be looking forward to. The singer will release her debut solo album ALTER EGO on Feb. 28 which is sure to be fierce and captivating.
- STAYC New Album: February 2025
STAYC is gearing up for a February comeback with a brand new album that promises to showcase their diverse musical styles. With their infectious energy and fresh sounds, STAYC’s comeback is definitely one to watch!
- TREASURE: February 2025
TREASURE will release a mini-album in February, followed by a full album later in the summer. Their pre-release track “LAST NIGHT” has already gotten us hooked as they explored a new sound and theme, and we can’t wait to hear more.
- Mark Lee: April 2025
NCT’s Mark will debut his solo album in April 2025, following his collaboration on Fraktsiya with Lee Young Ji, which on top of catchy and fast verses called out his label. NCTzens are excited to hear what themes and sounds he will bring to his first solo project.
- Kai: 2025 Q1
EXO’s Kai is officially back from military service on Feb. 10. SM Entertainment confirmed his comeback as part of their 2024 Q4 lineup, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the stage.
- Seulgi: 2025 Q1
Red Velvet’s Seulgi will release her solo album in 2025, following band member Irene’s solo debut. Known for her powerful vocals, Seulgi’s project is sure to be filled with stunning melodies and emotional depth. Reveluvs can’t wait!
- Stray Kids
Stray Kids are really all around the world in 2025! Not only will they be continuing their DominATE tour in North America and Europe, but they’ve also teased two albums coming this year. With plenty of content lined up, STAYs are in for a treat.
- BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK is making big moves in 2025. Not only are they reuniting for a world tour, but they’re also working on new music. YG Entertainment teased, “There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK” in a video regarding the label’s plans, so Blinks have a lot to look forward to this year.
- SEVENTEEN
2025 will be a bittersweet year for Carats. As SEVENTEEN members begin their military enlistment, fans are cherishing every moment. In 2024, before Jeonghan left for service, he and Wonwoo dropped a subunit mini-album, and it looks like more duos will follow this trend this year with Hoshi and Woozi slated to have a new subunit. Plus, SEVENTEEN is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, so fans are hoping for a group comeback to mark the occasion.
- Jennie
BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been hard at work on her debut solo album, and fans are eagerly waiting for it. On Jan. 9, Jennie told Billboard “ I like creating an album. It’s fun, but sometimes it gets hard. I’m just trying to make sure everything is perfectly done.” No official date has been released yet, but we’re hoping it drops sometime this year.
- EXO
With most members of EXO back from military service, rumors of a comeback are heating up. The group’s last album, EXIST, was released in 2023, and fans are hoping for another release this year as members finish their enlistment in the summer. The group’s leader, SUHO, mentioned during a Jan. 11 concert to look out for EXO this year! With EXO’s powerful vocals and genre-blending hits, EXO-Ls will for sure be in.
- Seunghan
Seunghan protagonized one of the major scandals in K-pop last year after rejoining and leaving the group RIIZE. SM Entertainment later confirmed that fans will get to see him shine as a soloist through an announcement on X. Although torn with the events, fans can expect Seunghan to make his solo debut in the second half of 2025
안녕하세요, SM엔터테인먼트입니다. pic.twitter.com/E3eIxPVwjL
— SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) November 15, 2024
- BTS
Last, but certainly not least. BTS members are finishing their military service in 2025, which means more content from the group is on the way. j-hope announced new music coming in March before his world tour. While BTS’s return was teased by RM, it seems like their comeback has been pushed to 2026. However, we’re still excited to see what the members have in store.
2025 is shaping up to be a jam-packed year for K-pop, and I can’t wait to see what else is in store. With solo debuts, subunits, full group comebacks, and more, this is one year you won’t want to miss!