ICYMI, Jin & Another BTS Member Reunited For A New TikTok Challenge

Jin’s solo album Happy is officially here! Though Jin released his single “The Astronaut,” a heartfelt tribute to ARMYs, prior to his 18-month military enlistment, he was the only BTS member who didn’t record a full album before his hiatus. Thankfully, we now have an entire six-track EP to play on repeat!

ARMYs first got a glimpse of Happy through the pre-release single “I’ll Be There.” For those of us who have been missing Jin, this song and music video definitely brought on some happy tears. Along with the release of the full album on Nov. 15, fans were spoiled with yet another music video, this time for the title track “Running Wild.” In true Jin fashion, the video has a casual, laid-back vibe. With shots of Jin walking a dog down the street, stopping by the movie theater, and even running down the beach, he takes on more of a casual “boy next door” vibe compared to the usual flashy, K-pop idol image.

But, as ARMYs may have expected, Jin never takes anything too seriously. This became even more apparent through two recent TikTok videos posted by Jin to BTS’s official account. It seems like he started a challenge for ARMYs to participate in, set to the music of “Running Wild,” and it’s actually hilarious.

When I think of K-pop TikTok challenges, I think of explosive dances, with intricate footwork, likely far too difficult for me to attempt personally. Luckily, for those of us less adept at dancing, Jin’s challenge is much simpler. Thank you, Jin for finally giving me a trend I can participate in!

In reference to the “Running Wild” music video, which includes several scenes of Jin, well, running, the challenge involves multiple clips of Jin jogging. As the background changes to show Jin within different settings, he runs in place in slow motion, dramatically dragging his feet after each step. To make the videos even sillier, Jin keeps a totally straight face and maintains eye contact with the camera, even if it means turning his head back while running in the opposite direction.

And just when it seemed like this challenge couldn’t get any funnier, Jin brought us a version featuring fellow BTS member, J-Hope! In the video, the duo dramatically jogs in place in an elevator, while reading magazines, and in the dance practice room. With J-Hope being known as BTS’s “funny guy,” it’s no surprise that he appears to be holding back laughter, fighting to keep a straight face, in this TikTok.

While I can’t stop laughing over this TikTok challenge, for ARMYs, this was also a heartfelt moment. After what feels like forever, it’s so good to see some of the BTS members back together again. Hopefully after their military discharges, we can see the rest of the guys doing the “Running Wild” challenge with Jin too!