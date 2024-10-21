Seventeen Dropped The MV For “Eyes On You” & Fans Have Thoughts

Global superstars Seventeen are officially in America for their new U.S. tour! This comes after fans waiting for two years after their last tour, “Be the Sun,” in 2022. Their recent mini-album Spill the Feels is sure to be included in the setlist along with songs like “LOVE, MONEY, FAME” featuring DJ Khaled. However, Seventeen surprised their fans, Carats, with a new music video for another track from their mini album, “Eyes on You.” The dance track was partially produced by Seventeen’s own Woozi and includes lyrics from S.COUPS and Vernon.

The music video follows the K-pop group in various scenarios during a night out. We see members partying until morning with many of them escaping mundane or difficult situations and even see Mingyu being involved in a car crash?! Safe to say it left many Carats more than a little confused. But fans have been able to piece the storylines together to create theories about what the band intended to portray with their video, with many of them pointing to Seventeen’s love and care for each other as the main point of the music video.

So let’s get into the music video and what it means for each of the members’ storylines.

Joshua and Hoshi

In the music video, Joshua is seen commuting on a train and breaking through the lull of everyday life by running away toward a nightclub. Hoshi, similarly, is shown isolated in a dark room with camera flashes blinding him. The duo eventually meet at the club, where Hoshi is being photographed and is clearly uncomfortable and unhappy. Joshua breaks through the crowd and grabs Hoshi, pulling him to the rooftop. Many fans are speculating this alludes to Joshua breaking the repetitiveness of everyday life and helping Hoshi through a depressive episode.

Vernon and Dino

Dino is introduced similarly to Joshua, as a restaurant worker eagerly awaiting the end of his shift to attend the nightclub. Vernon, on the other hand, is seen at the club texting a girl, “Let’s talk about this in person.” Her response is, “This isn’t going to work.” Dino, seeing Vernon, comes in and stands next to him. Some fans view this as a romantic inclination from Dino toward Vernon, while others see it as a friend comforting another during a breakup. We later see them run off to the rooftop along with other members.

Jeonghan and The8

Jeonghan participated in this video as his last one before his military enlistment. We see him running from police lights only to see The8 come to his rescue in a getaway car. Both can be seen with cuts on their faces, alluding to the lyric, “Give me your very first scar,” suggesting that despite difficulties, they will be there to support each other.

Seungkwan and DK

Following this theme, DK and Seungkwan are seen in a locker room as DK sits and looks disappointed. Seungkwan walks in and comforts DK. Later, we see them dancing together at a club.

Mingyu and S.COUPS

The most intriguing storyline features S.COUPS and Mingyu, who are seen leaving a parking lot with bodies on the ground. S.COUPS and Mingyu are then seen at the club, where S.COUPS experiences a flashback. It suddenly cuts to S.COUPS running in the dark toward Mingyu, who is bleeding and clearly has been in a car crash. S.COUPS is seen holding Mingyu, distraught. This, paired with the scene of the funeral, left many fans theorizing that it may have been Mingyu’s funeral and that Seventeen was in attendance.

Woozi

Alternatively, many believe that this funeral scene relates to Woozi, the group’s main producer and leader of the vocal unit storyline. He’s looking at the camera while wearing a suit, with a blue sky behind him, leading fans to think he was the one attending that funeral and dealing with his grief by himself until Seventeen joins him, and they head up to the rooftop.

Jun and Wonwoo

Jun and Wonwoo are given the most straightforward storyline. Jun is on a night out with friends when a girl asks for his number. This opens him up, and he is seen enjoying the rest of the night with his friends. Wonwoo is seen liberated from the beginning as he is DJing the initial day club scene and can be seen running freely throughout the music video.

what was going on in the eyes on you mv im so confused — allyson (@vernonlovebot) October 20, 2024

eyes on you mv storyline got carats confused cos one scene theyre partying, jeonghan crying running, car accident, funeral, vernon going thru a break up, something a bit gay, rooftop party ITS SO OVER THE PLACE BUT STREAM THE MV YOU GUYS — jana .ᐟ (@haovenscloud) October 20, 2024

The music video also includes quotes that emphasize the importance of fully knowing and caring for one another during their darkest moments. The quotes, “What I want from life is neither money,” followed by “What matters most is creating bonds,” set the theme of the band not seeking material happiness, but rather gaining happiness through connection.

This music video also alludes to the song in the lyrics, “I want to know you, day and night,” showing a transition from their dark times at the nightclub to the rooftop, where they are now enjoying and supporting each other in the bright light of a new day.