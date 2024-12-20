GOT7 Announced A 2025 Comeback & Fans Are Unwell

Attention, third Gen K-pop stans! 2025 is already shaping up to be our year, as GOT7 has officially announced their highly anticipated return with new music dropping in January. After nearly three years since the K-pop group’s last release — their 2022 self-titled EP GOT7 — the band surprised fans (Ahgases) with the unexpected announcement. First starting with member BamBam, who took to his X/Twitter account on Dec. 7 to share the news, writing, “oh god finally i can say this out loud. [it’s] been a month!! you know how hard [I had] to hold this..?.”

On Dec. 19, the group posted their first teaser image for their upcoming comeback on their group social media accounts (not to be confused with their JYP Entertainment official account) as well as to their individual socials. The image show all seven members reunited as they’re all dressed in black. The post’s caption reveals the album’s release date, which is set for January 20, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. KST or 4:00 a.m. EST. Hold on…January 20? That’s much sooner than you think!

For newer K-pop fans who aren’t sure why this is such a huge deal or aren’t familiar with GOT7 in general, allow me to fill you in. To begin, let’s go back to 2021 when GOT7’s seven-year contract with JYP Entertainment expired. All seven members agreed to not renew their contracts and departed from the company as a group, which is rare for K-pop groups to do. The members went on to sign individual contracts with various other agencies, but they emphasized that GOT7 would not disband.

In May 2022, GOT7 kept their promise by launching new official social media accounts on TikTok, X, and YouTube that featured the group’s new logo. Later the same month, GOT7 released their title track “NANANA” alongside their GOT7 EP through Warner Music Korea. Even as members left to complete their mandatory military service or pursue their own solo albums and activities, Ahgases remained hopeful that the group would eventually return to music, and their dreams are now coming true. So, what might we expect from GOT7’s latest project? This is what we know so far.

GOT7’s Mini-Album Title & Inclusions

There are few details regarding the group’s upcoming mini-album, but we do know the project’s name. On Dec. 20, GOT7’s X account unveiled the album and its inclusion, which we now know is titled Winter Heptagon. While we’re not sure what it means, the name sounds similar to the Winter Hexagon, a six-star formation in the Northern Hemisphere’s winter sky that forms a hexagon.

For GOT7’s album name, the “hexagon” has been altered to a “heptagon,” possibly to represent the group’s seven members. The album’s title can refer to the seven stars (GOT7) who have reunited ahead of their eleventh anniversary. The album will be released in two versions: Winter and Heptagon. Both albums will contain a photobook, two photocards, a sticker set, a folded poster, an accordion message card, a photoprint, and, of course, the CD.

The Mini-Album’s Tracklist

While the exact number of songs on the mini-album remains a mystery, we do have some exciting details about its title track. During member BamBam’s solo fan sign event for his Bameisis showcase tour in Mumbai, India on Dec. 15, he revealed that he contributed to writing the upcoming GOT7 title track. I don’t know about you, but I’m beyond excited to hear the title track in all its glory once it drops!

In anticipation for the album release, Ahgases flooded to X to share their excitement for GOT7’s reunion.

this got7 comeback is making me wanna book a trip to korea just for the concert like it’s that serious to me — 🍋🍉 (@seulyien) December 19, 2024

GOT7 COMEBACK IS A REALITY pic.twitter.com/ncDOyhBNDr — ❄️ (@teamwangs) December 20, 2024

just the thought that all 7 of them got together from different parts of the world, took these pictures, and are preparing a fucking comeback, it’s hard to grasp still, the behind the scenes of all 7 of them being all together after so long I can’t wait to see them https://t.co/XSZcI3VGK6 pic.twitter.com/kqTYhkCg7F — seenie ❄️ (@wonucnvs) December 19, 2024

Hearing that GOT7 is making a comeback feels like a gift to my teenage self!