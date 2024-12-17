Blinks and The White Lotus fans alike, get excited because Season 3 is quickly approaching! With a new location, new cast, and new drama, the upcoming season is getting all the buzz. Much of the discussion on social media is surrounding BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who will be making her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3. But who is she playing?

Fans figured out through a previously released clip from Season 3 that the “Rockstar” singer will be playing a White Lotus Thailand employee named Mook. In the clip, Lisa wears a White Lotus uniform and name tag, and greets guests by saying, “Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand.” Season 3 was filmed in Thailand, making this role fitting as Thailand is Lisa’s home country. Besides this short clip, the details of Lisa’s role have been a mystery to fans, building even more suspense for the release of the season. However, Season 3’s official teaser seems to have given fans a closer look at who Mook really is.

In the clip, Lisa unrecognizable from how she’s appeared previously. She wears what appears to be a traditional Thai headpiece, adorned with flowers and gold jewelry. There’s also a fire in the background as Lisa’s character dances and smirks at someone off-camera. Given the contrast between the two clips we’ve seen of Lisa in The White Lotus Season 3, I have to question this character’s real identity. Is she really just an employee at the resort? Or is she hiding something?

Lisa shared the teaser trailer on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “Introducing Mook.” Further adding to the mystery of this character, The White Lotus’s Instagram account commented, “Let Mook be your guide to tranquility.”

For now, this is all we know about the character. It seems like details of Mook are being purposely kept under wraps, so fans are sure to be on the edge of their seats until the season is finally released.

Lisa has previously discussed her feelings about joining The White Lotus cast. “I’m excited and nervous, because it’s my first acting project,” she said in an August 2024 interview with Elle. She also referenced the setting of the season, saying, “I’m excited for my fans to see it. I feel like people are going to fall in love with Thailand even more.”

From her work with BLACKPINK and solo projects like “Moonlit Floor” and “New Woman feat. Rosalia,” to singing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, one thing is for sure, Lisa knows how to perform. When it comes to making her acting debut, fans are certain that Lisa won’t disappoint.