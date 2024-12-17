Twitter Can’t Enough Of NCT’s Mark and Youngji’s “Fraktsiya” Lyrics

If you’re a K-Pop fan, it’s likely you’re familiar with Mark Lee. If not, allow me to introduce you to the most “booked and busy” idol. Mark is a member of three groups — NCT 127, NCT Dream, and SuperM. On top of being the main rapper in all of his groups, he frequently participates in songwriting (in fact, he’s currently the most credited songwriter at his company, SM Entertainment). He has several solo songs to his name, including “Child,” “Golden Hour,” and “200.” As if Mark’s schedule was not packed enough, he’s also working on his first solo album, which is set to release in April 2025.

But fans don’t have to wait until April for more music from Mark. His single “Fraktsiya” featuring Youngji is out now! Even though Mark frequently releases new projects, he manages to outdo himself every time, and “Fraktsiya” is no exception! He takes on a new sound in this hip-hop-heavy song, incorporating elements of UK drill and a style of rap that is unique from his past work. However, the most iconic component of this song has to be the lyrics. The song is filled with confident quips and even some subtle disses. If you haven’t dissected the song yet, let me break down some of the best lines for you.

What does “fraktsiya” mean?

“Fraktsiya” refers to a Russian word, which translates to “infiltrator.” In the song’s music video, Mark is portrayed as a spy, with nods to the Men in Black movies. According to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily, the title is meant to refer to Mark and Youngji’s “flexibility” in the music industry.

“My airline miles fling honeymoon out of space.”

Between tours, albums, and his brand ambassadorship with Polo Ralph Lauren, Mark is a notoriously busy guy. As he frequently travels between continents, it’s safe to say that he spends A LOT of time on planes. This line is a reference to his heavy traveling, joking that he could literally take a honeymoon to space with the airline miles he’s accumulated (a subtle flex, TBH).

“SM got to wait (SM, listen).”

This line acts as a quick snark to Mark’s record label, SM Entertainment. Fans have notoriously criticized the company for Mark’s constantly packed schedule with little downtime. Though brief, fans have interpreted this line as a call out.

“how many schedules in a day

sm got to wait (sm listen)” CALL THAT MF COMPANY OUT MARK! 😍 pic.twitter.com/YUpWFFS9lj — ✰ (@daintymkl) December 16, 2024

“Name somebody who can juggle three teams/ Still come up with the best solo album/ At the same time, with no rest time with no (Rest time).”

Mark is undeniably one-of-a-kind in the K-Pop industry. While many may struggle to keep up with the demands of being in one group, Mark juggles being a part of multiple. In these viral lines, he gives a much-deserved brag on his achievements. Even with one of the busiest schedules in K-Pop, Mark never disappoints his fans and is constantly doing something new. Go ahead and flex Mark, you’ve earned it.

With the mind-blowing music video, lyrics, and feature from Youngji, fans are freaking out about “Fraktsiya” on social media. NCTzens have anticipated a collaboration between Mark and Youngji for a while. Youngji has mentioned being a fan of his numerous times over the years. In 2022, she admitted to being a subscriber to Mark’s Bubble account, a fan messaging app. I think we can all agree that Youngji is THE most successful fangirl. Does this mean we can expect Mark to be featured on her drinking show Nothing Much Prepared?

mark writing fraktsiya in hotel rooms while on tour pic.twitter.com/Mh7HY5qUDw — risa ☏ (@xneojunx) December 16, 2024

just listened to fraktsiya in my car full volume bass bumping engine revving most unreal experience thank you mark you’re truly a genius pic.twitter.com/WWKrA0Ouz1 — chenle fan (@sanrawrxd) December 16, 2024

If you need me, I’ll be freaking out with all of the other NCTzens and streaming “Fraktsiya” until Mark’s full album is released.