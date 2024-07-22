This Is Not A Drill: BLACKPINK’s Making A Comeback With A World Tour In 2025

Everyone, stop what you’re doing. BLACKPINK, the beloved K-pop girl group best known for hits like “How You Like That,” just announced that they’re making a comeback as a group and will even be going on a world tour in 2025.

The group’s management, YG Entertainment, announced the news on July 21. The management’s founder and owner, Yang Hyun-suk, revealed the company’s plan, saying they have some very exciting plans in store that involve BLACKPINK. Obviously, this is *huge* news for fans who haven’t seen the group together publicly together since late 2023.

In the announcement, Hyun-suk spoke of an imminent BLACKPINK tour. “There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK, and it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour,” he said in the announcement video. Though the group is said to go on tour in 2025, dates and concert stops have yet to be announced, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for more updates.

BLACKPINK’s last tour for their album, Born Pink, began on Oct. 15, 2022 in Seoul’s KSPO Dome and wrapped on Sept. 17, 2023 in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. The girl group performed 66 shows and will even have a cinema-release of the tour. The limited screening of BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink] will celebrate the group’s eighth anniversary since their debut and is set to premiere in theaters on July 31, 2024, in 110+ countries.

This past year, the singers have been focused on their individual careers. In December 2023, BLACKPINK renewed its contract with YG Entertainment for group activities such as a tour and other performances. Meanwhile, its members — Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo — opted to sign with other agencies for individual pursuits. Jennie launched her own agency, Odd Atelier, in December 2023. Lisa and Jisoo established their labels, LLOUD Co. and BLISSOO, respectively, in February 2024, while Rosé signed with The Black Label in June 2024. The girls are hard at work!

The announcement of BLACKPINK’s imminent comeback (and tour) has fans over the moon, especially after waiting so long for their return. Many have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show just how excited they are for this upcoming tour (and who can blame them?)

ME budgeting, preparing for the BP comeback and world tour 2025 🫠 BLACKPINK COMEBACK

BLACKPINK IS COMING#BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/eiRw97o7J1 — hj (@jnkimsgirl) July 21, 2024

Blackpink comeback and tour in 2025, I can’t believe this is real 😭 — mia🪐 (@sunnybuffay) July 22, 2024

YG CONFIRMS #BLACKPINK‘S RETURN AND WORLD TOUR IN 2025 pic.twitter.com/noYgtOyo7m — kenji 𓅓 (@yk2aii) July 21, 2024

BLACKPINK IS COMING — -R- (@R_o_s_i_e_p) July 21, 2024

Stay tuned to see if BLACKPINK will be coming to a stage near you (because who doesn’t want tickets to see them?)