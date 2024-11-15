RIIZE’s Seunghan Is Going Solo — But What Does This Mean For The Group?

Wait, Seunghan’s going solo? That’s the latest news that’s stunned fans of the K-pop boy group RIIZE. On Nov. 15, it was announced that Seunghan plans to launch his own solo career in 2025 after officially departing from the group back in October. As Seunghan embarks on this new journey, fans (also known as Briize) can’t help but wonder what this will this mean for RIIZE as a group.

SM Entertainment, under which Seunghan is still signed, issued a statement on Nov. 15 in both Korean and English outlining Seunghan’s status with the company. The statement reads, “Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to share an announcement regarding our artist, SEUNGHAN. SEUNGHAN is currently preparing to debut as a solo artist in the second half of 2025, and is receiving full support and guidance across several aspects considered essential for a solo debut including systemized training, producing, management, and more.”

The statement goes on to say that Seunghan will have his own official social media platforms to start promoting his solo activities. It also emphasized Seunghan’s commitment to expressing himself as an artist and hope that viewers will support him on this new journey. “Moving forth, updates on SEUNGHAN will be shared via his official social accounts which launched today (15th, KST),” the statement continued. “SEUNGHAN is determined to showcase a new side of himself as he embarks on his journey as a solo artist and carries out his talents and dreams. We kindly ask for your warm support and attention as he begins this new chapter. Thank you.”

Seunghan is now listed under SM Entertainment’s website as a musician without the association of RIIZE.

If you haven’t been following the ongoing drama between Seunghan and RIIZE, allow me fill you in. It all started on Oct. 10 when SM Entertainment released a statement announcing Seunghan’s return to RIIZE, with the group being promoted as seven members after his 10-month hiatus. The announcement sparked outrage among some fans, resulting in Seunghan receiving hate. This prompted SM Entertainment to release another statement — just three days later. On Oct. 13, the company announced that Seunghan would inevitably be departing from the group for the sake of RIIZE and the company’s reputation. Many Briizes were shocked by Seunghan’s sudden departure, and as a result, international fans boycotted RIIZE’s content and merchandise.

So, will anything change for the RIIZE now that Seunghan has announced his solo plans? So far, Briize’s reactions to Seunghan’s solo career have been divided, with some expressing joy for his return to the entertainment scene and seemingly receiving a second chance to prove himself as a musician.

SEUNGHAN IS ACTUALLY COMING BACCACCCCCCKKKKKK😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — trois (@jetaidit) November 15, 2024

at least i know hani is about to deliver like he was always meant to , seunghan solo debut is about to change the trajectory of kpop pic.twitter.com/ejGqxfeDdj — ai⋆˖ ࣪⭑ (@buswocheol) November 15, 2024

anyhow i’ll be supporting seunghan no matter what so yay solo debut next year 🥳🥳 — julia (@LOV4RENE) November 15, 2024

Others are disappointed with the outcome, with some fans questioning why Seunghan can’t just return to the group if he’s able to pursue a solo career under the same label.

if Seunghan can be a soloist under SM…… why can’t he be in riize………. explain it to me like I’m 5 pic.twitter.com/Gbj5wewYKP — lemmie .ᐟ (@luckylemmie) November 15, 2024

sm couldn’t even protect seunghan when he was getting attacked by ot6 briizes quite literally the whole time he was on hiatus AND when he came back, but now they’re debuting him as a soloist … ???? pic.twitter.com/GcgfmQTj7O — koi (@homotron83) November 15, 2024

why sm choosing to make his solo comeback instead of choosing the demand of people that wants seunghan back to riize…??? pic.twitter.com/Y1PyiDppqR — s (@crvngjaee) November 15, 2024

What will happen with the RIIZE boycott?

A lot of people are wondering if the boycott on RIIZE will continue now that there is new information concerning Seunghan. As of now, we don’t know. Some fans who are dissatisfied with SM Entertainment’s choice regarding Seunghan have expressed a want to maintain the boycott of RIIZE content, album purchases, streaming, and overall interactions. But only time will tell if this will continue.

Seunghan going solo doesnt mean we stop demanding SM for the mistreatment he received from Center 5. — 사랑하니🫧 (@onlyUseunghan) November 15, 2024

im cryinfbdjsjsvxj SM thought they was gonna stop us from boycotting when all they did was give us more motivation☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ thanks for letting us know seunghan is okay but we still doing them OT7 projects girl — ny𓆝 (@biniired) November 15, 2024

I’m sorry but if this makes SM think that we will stop boycotting they are very wrong, it took them ten months to contemplate seunghan’s arrival to riize, kicked him out in two days and then brought him back as a soloist not even a month later, BOYCOTT RIIZE — khansa (@haniebunnies) November 15, 2024

Is there a possibility that RIIZE will record their previous tracks?

It’s unclear whether or not RIIZE will re-record their older tracks featuring Seunghan, such as “Talk Saxy,” “Get A Guitar,” and “Memories.” However, the idea isn’t entirely off the table. In the past, many K-pop groups have opted to have current members re-record a departed member’s lines. A notable example is girl group LE SSERAFIM, who re-recorded all the tracks from their first mini-album, FEARLESS, and released them on their 2023 full album, UNFORGIVEN, after former member Garam left the group.

RIIZE have also re-recorded songs that previously featured Seunghan’s vocals, like “Siren,” which was first released as a performance video before their debut in August 2023. It later became a full track on their first mini-album RIIZING in May 2024.

All I can hope for is that both RIIZE and Seunghan will be able to continue their careers with the support of their fans.