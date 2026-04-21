What I Spent In A Week As A Grad Student Recovering From Vacation

I’m going to get this out of the way right now: This is not my first rodeo in the Where’d My Money Go? universe. Baby Lily — junior year, bright-eyed, freshly minted Emerson College Resident Assistant — was out here budgeting like a champ in Boston back in 2024, stretching $150 across a whole week, and acting like snagging a free Dunks coffee was a financial strategy (honestly, it still is). She was spending less, stressing less, and somehow making it to dining hall hours. We love her. We miss her.

Fast-forward two years, and plot twist: I’m now in grad school — still an RA, but this time, I’m deep in my second-to-last semester of my master’s program. Suddenly, the phrase “financial responsibility” feels less like a goal and more like a personal attack.

I won’t lie, this week has been a bit of a rough re-entry to normal life. Classes are class-ing, responsibilities are piling up, and the adjustment back to post-vacay reality has been… humbling. Naturally, my coping mechanism has been a little spending. Just a touch. As a treat. For my mental health. But in true WMMG fashion, I’m still trying to strike that delicate balance between “grad student on a budget” and “girl who deserves a little joy.” So here we are, tracking my city living, romanticizing the “small” purchases, and asking the age-old question: Where did my money go?

Monday

Courtesy of Lily Brown

11:30 a.m.

Started my last day of my trip to Austin the right way: with an iced coffee ($8.31). I was in town for South by Southwest (SXSW) through school, and before my final session, I hit TikTok-famous pop-up Desnudo Coffee for their brown sugar miso latte. So yummy!

Courtesy of Lily Brown

1:30 p.m.

After my last SXSW session, I needed one more proper meal before heading to the airport, so obviously, BBQ it was. I walked over to Iron Works BBQ and got a brisket plate with mac and cheese, potato salad, and a sweet tea ($32.57). The perfect sendoff.

5:30 p.m.

A classmate on my flight shared an Uber with me to the airport, so I grabbed us drinks at the bar after security (yes, we’re both 21+). Airport chardonnays are no joke ($40).

Courtesy of Lily Brown

7:15 p.m.

OK, so I think I’m going to die in this… house (aka the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport). Not even 30 minutes after we got drinks, our flight to Boston was canceled. I was stressed — like, sweating-through-my-only-shirt stressed (and my checked bag was temporarily lost, of course). After waiting in line forever to rebook, I gave up and bought a new shirt at the gift shop ($55.58). Ended up with a cute SXSW pastel tee that says “Keep it spicy.” Fitting, considering my spending today.

Daily Total: $136.46

Tuesday

Courtesy of Lily Brown

4 a.m.

Guess who’s back at the airport at the crack of dawn for yet another connecting flight? This girl, now in Memphis. The one upside: After all the hassle I was put through, I got a meal voucher. Turned it into a full Chick-fil-A breakfast (chicken biscuit egg and cheese, mini hash browns, medium iced vanilla coffee) that would’ve been $10.85, all for free.

9:30 a.m.

Finally made it back to Boston. (Woo!) I was completely drained and just needed to be in my twin XL dorm bed ASAP, so I grabbed the first Lyft I could ($33).

Courtesy of Lily Brown

7 p.m.

After a full day of recovering, I went to my boyfriend’s for dinner. He was such a steady support through this travel mess (and has been my whole semester), so it was really nice to just relax together. He treated us to butter chicken and lamb tikka masala from a local spot.

Daily Total: $33

Wednesday

8:30 a.m.

I ended up staying the night at my boyfriend’s place, but since he had work and I had RA stuff to do, I Lyfted back to Emerson from just outside the city. Usually it’s pretty cheap ($8-10 max), but I’m sure rush hour was messing things up ($20.90).

3 p.m.

Met up with a friend after break and stopped by a nearby bakery. I wasn’t super hungry, but I got a lemon poppyseed scone ($3.74).

8 p.m.

Started feeling a little off, so I wanted something warm and brothy. Used a Grubhub gift card to order a big wonton soup from Chinatown. I only had to cover the 20% tip ($2.74).

Daily Total: $27.38

Thursday

7 p.m.

I somehow made it through the whole day without spending anything. Between office hours, my front desk shift at the gym, and RA duty, I was nonstop. My boyfriend and I went out to dinner and planned to split it, but he ended up covering the whole bill. Feeling really lucky to have him.

Daily Total: $0

Friday

Courtesy of Lily Brown

9:30 a.m.

Tried to dodge getting sick after my trip, but my usually rock-solid immune system lost. After a quick visit to campus wellness, I grabbed some antibiotics at CVS. Initially I just went in for the meds, but then got pulled into the makeup aisle by all the coupons. I scored the big tube of e.l.f. Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm in Peach Ring, restocked my Brow Laminating Gel, and snagged a free Pout Clout lip plumper. I fell for the frosted lipstick trend too and went with Covergirl instead of Ballerina Slippers ($25.50).

Courtesy of Lily Brown

12 p.m.

Had a coffee catch-up with a friend before my weekly RA staff meeting at one of my favorite cafes in the city, JAHO. They had all of these fun springtime flavors, so I chose a peach pie chai latte — and since I’m a rewards member, I was able to get a whole $1 off ($6.75).

Courtesy of Lily Brown

2:30 p.m.

Sushi time! I used dining bucks for a build-your-own poke bowl, so it was technically $16 from my meal plan, but free for my personal wallet.

Daily Total: $32.15

Saturday

Courtesy of Lily Brown

7:45 a.m.

My early gym shift called for my usual Boston fuel: Dunkin’. I snagged the $6 meal deal (bacon, egg, and cheese, plus hash browns and iced coffee). I swapped out cream for protein milk and added mocha and coconut syrups — my DIY caramel delight ($6.96).

Courtesy of Lily Brown Courtesy of Lily Brown

4 p.m.

My mom had a bridal shower nearby, so we made it a “Mommy and Me” city day, including lunch/early dinner at Saltie Girl Seafood Bar: tuna carpaccio, lump crab toast, latke waffle with caviar, plus a couple of cocktails, courtesy of Mom.

Courtesy of Lily Brown

5:15 p.m.

After grabbing a bite, we went Newbury Street shopping: Glossier, Mejuri, Nordstrom Rack, and Anthropologie. Scored a pair of Maeve jeans on sale with my gift card ($88.60).

Courtesy of Lily Brown

7 p.m.

On our walk back to my dorm, we ended up at Trader Joe’s. My mom picked up fridge staples for me at school and some food for her and my dad at home. I also spotted the spring mini canvas tote — mint green with sky blue font ($2.99) — and snagged it immediately.

Daily Total: $98.55

Sunday

Courtesy of Lily Brown

11 a.m.

I ended up driving home with my mom last night after she visited me, so I could spend the night and see my grandparents the next day. When I woke up, I went with my dad to a new bakery that’s blowing up on TikTok. He covered the baked goods; I got a large iced cannoli latte with mascarpone whip and mini chocolate chips ($8.90). It was totally worth it.

Daily Total: $8.90

Did I absolutely blow past my budget this week? Yes. Am I mad? Not at all. For once in my life, I’m deciding to move forward from my overspending spree. I’m still riding the high of my vacation (minus the flight drama), I managed to get all my coursework in on time, and somehow maintained my social battery. With five weeks left in the semester, I’m just in “cross the finish line” mode. If that means extra coffees and “well-being” purchases, fine. Future me can reflect — present me is surviving and thriving.

Weekly Total: $336.44