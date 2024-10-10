5 Dupes For The New Glossier Perfumes If You Can’t Get Your Hands On Them

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

On Oct. 3, Glossier released two new additions to their famous You perfume line, and fans are already raving about which smells the best and identifying the dupes for the Glossier perfumes. Glossier You Rêve and You Doux are the brand new fragrances that Glossier dropped, which the brand teased on Sept. 23 on Instagram. In a reel video on Sept. 24, they posted eight ingredients in a second teaser for their new perfumes. The fragrances are finally here, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Glossier You Rêve and You Doux came seven years after the success of the first You fragrance in 2017 when it immediately became a fan-favorite. Fans can now add the other two installments of the You trilogy to their perfume collections.

Thanks to their popularity, all three perfumes have already started to sell out on store shelves, though they’re still available on the official Glossier website. Although the perfumes seem worth it, the price — $78 each — could be expensive for consumers. This is where dupes come in. The great thing about the new You fragrances being released is that more people have been able to buy them and share what other perfumes they think smell similar. Consumers have spoken — here are perfume dupes for Glossier You, You Rêve, & You Doux.

Dupes for glossier you perfume

Mix Bar Mix Bar Cloud Musk Hair & Body Mist ($10) Cloud Musk by Mix Bar is a great (and super affordable) dupe for the original Glossier You perfume. Its scent signature smell is spicy, which is very similar to what users have described as the smell of You. Its peppery musk scent makes it pretty identical to Cloud Musk, which can be found at Target and Walmart. See On Target

Montagne Parfums Montagne Parfums Moi? ($40) In its name and description, Moi — which means me in French — is the opposite of You and is directly inspired by the original Glossier perfume. Moi? has notable scents of iris root, pink pepper, and spices — some of the exact ingredients that Glossier You has — making it the perfect dupe. See On Montagne Parfums

Dupes for glossier you rêve

Gourmand Gourmand Fleur De Blonde ($26) Although Glossier You Rêve has only been out for a short time, fans have already shared the perfumes they think smell similar to the original. Fleur De Blonde by Urban Outfitters is at the top of the list. Its comparable scents to You Rêve include amber, sandalwood, and musk. See On Urban Outfitters

Kiehl\’s Kiehl’s Original Musk ($48) With the beautiful aromas of bergamot nectar, orange blossom, and musk, Original Musk by Kiehls is a dupe of You Rêve but still has a sweet, orange, long-lasting scent. See On Kiehl’s

Dupes for glossier you doux

Mason Margiela Maison Margiela REPLICA ($35) With its floral scent, Replica is one of the few dupes of You Doux. The key notes of lily of the valley, iris, and white musk combine to create a floral fragrance that is both warm and light. See On Sephora

These are just a few dupes for the Glossier You trilogy. As more people try the perfumes, there will surely be many more dupes for You Rêve and You Doux!