If your FYP has been flooded with neon pink cups claiming “Hot Girls Run on Dunkin’,” trust me, babe, you’re not alone. Dunkin’ officially dropped a Megan Thee Stallion-inspired reusable cup on the morning of Jan. 16, and within hours, it was already being labeled the drinkware moment of 2026 (at least, so far).

The limited-edition cup giveaway is part of Dunkin’s promotion of its new Protein Refreshers, which Meg Thee Stallion helped launch earlier in January. The cups were given away (yes, for free!) to those who ordered any new Dunkin’ Protein Refresher starting at 10 a.m. local time at participating locations. However, the catch is, each store only got 20 cups, which meant fewer than two dozen customers were able to get their hands on a cup at any given Dunkin’ location. This, of course, raises the question everyone is asking: Will Dunkin’s Megan Thee Stallion cups restock?

The short answer? Nope. A Dunkin’ representative confirmed to Her Campus that the cups were limited-edition (heavy on the limited) and therefore will not be restocked. Once stores run out, that’s it.

For fans of Dunkin’ and Meg (and being hot!), this is a tough pill to swallow. From the moment it was announced on Jan. 15, the cup — designed in Dunkin’s signature orange and pink colors with “Hot Girls Run on Dunkin’” stamped across the front and Meg’s neon heart-sealed signature — immediately had fans in a chokehold. But not everyone was thrilled with the 10 a.m. drop.

“Most people work at 10am,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “Not cool for us that are loyal customers who won’t be able to get one.” Another added, “Not cool for the working class, + the low stock madness isn’t fun for anyone but yalls bank account.”

@theestallion Word got out and now so have the cups…Tomorrow starting at 10am Dunkin’ is giving away free merch with a purchase of any Protein Refresher! Get it while you can!💗🧡 Terms and Conditions Apply. Participation may vary. ♬ original sound – Megan Thee Stallion

Despite the mixed feelings about how the cup was launched, it is popular. TikTok is full of posts of Dunkin’ fans with their new freebies, some of whom went to multiple locations to get the goods. As for those who missed out, the cups are already popping up on resale sites like eBay and Mercari, with prices hovering around $20 a pop. (Reminder: They were given away for free.)

The takeaway? If you scored the cup, congratulations — you own a piece of pop culture. If you didn’t, you’re at least in good company. And next time Megan Thee Stallion drops a collab, consider this your warning: Set your alarm, charge your phone, and run — because hot girls move fast.