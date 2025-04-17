Easter is coming up, which means staples of the holiday are back too, such as candy, colored eggs, and more. Pretty much anything sweet in taste, pastel-colored, or floral is in this time of year. Besides the basics that you can get anywhere, with a new season comes new and signature items to look forward to from your favorite stores that are only available at certain points during the year. One store in particular that has items that are perfect for spring and Easter is Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s is constantly releasing new items and bringing back or reviving fan-favorites from years prior. It can be hard to keep track of everything that comes out and you don’t want to miss out on an item that’s only available for a limited amount of time or that’s exclusively sold at Trader Joe’s — meaning you can’t get it anywhere else (being that Trader Joe’s carries items that are specifically part of its own brand).

With that in mind, if you don’t want to miss out — or if you know you will have trouble deciding and just want to buy as many items as you can — then here is a roundup of 14 Easter 2025 items you can get at Trader Joe’s right now.

This one is such a fun surprise for both kids and adults with a sweet tooth! At first glance, it looks like your classic chocolate bunny—but break it open and you'll find carrot-shaped gummy candies hidden inside! Made in the UK with high-quality milk chocolate, it's actually delicious (no waxy chocolate here). Whether you're building an Easter basket or just want a fun treat to welcome spring, this bunny is bringing all the festive vibes.

Trader Joe’s spin on the classic chocolate bunny, this one is made of hollow milk chocolate and even comes with a surprise inside (carrot-shaped gummy candies!). What’s unique about this product is that it is made to be broken apart and shared, making it easier to eat and ideal if you want to share it with a group of friends. At about 2.5 ounces, the break apart bunny costs $3.99.

If you want your chocolate bunny in bar form, Trader Joe’s sells a milk chocolate bunny bar. Outside of fittingly being shaped like a bunny, this bar is topped with candy coated milk chocolate gems, caramel bits, rainbow sprinkles, and a white chocolate drizzle. At 3 ounces, this chocolate bar costs $4.49.

These eggs are Belgian chocolate and wrapped in different springtime-colored foils. There are seven different eggs, including dark praline, crispy milk, milk praline, milk coconut, dark pistachio, dark cookies and créme, and white praline. This box of seven eggs costs $2.99.

These Easter eggs are giving Crumbl cookies, but Easter-fied. The Easter Joe Joe’s are chocolate and vanilla creme sandwich cookies, coated with white and milk chocolate. Specifically, two are coated in milk chocolate (topped with white and pastel, egg-shaped confetti sprinkles) and two are coated with white chocolate (covered in pink sanding sugar and Easter-themed fondant decals). There are four cookies per box and the whole pack costs $3.99.

Fans can get excited about this non-food item making its return. In case you haven’t seen or heard of these mini Tote Bags on your FYP, Trader Joe’s carries mini canvas tote bags, and they are back — this time in an array of pastel colors for you to choose from, including delicate pink, baby blue, mint green, and lovely lavender. They are only $2.99 each, so you can choose to get one, a few, or the whole set if you want the entire collection (if they’re still available in your store, that is).

According to the TJ’s website, the Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches are crafted in France and made with an airy almond flour base. The shells are then sent to their stateside supplier, where they are filled with premium chocolate ice cream. The website also offers a pro tip to let them sit out at room temperature for a few minutes to create the perfect texture. These cost $4.99 for a box of two.

Next is a classic snack. Trader Joe’s offers cherry lemon animal crackers, covered in a yogurt candy coating and are also topped with sprinkles. There are 13 animal cracker shapes that can be found in a package, including bears, elephants, cats, donkeys, goats, tigers, lions, horses, cows, rhinos, camels, bison, and hippos. Each box is only 99 cents.

Spring is the season of gardening, flowers, and plants blooming. For another non-food item, if you want a little plant of your own in your dorm room, Trader Joe’s is selling little ceramic white bunny planters labeled “animal friends.” They are great for if you have a small space, but still want to include a plant of some sort. The bunny shape is adorable and sells for $5.99.

Another food item Trader Joe’s is selling is gourmet jelly beans that have 18 distinct flavor profiles, including pomegranate, pink grapefruit, strawberry, lemon, coconut, banana, and more. A box of these jelly beans costs $2.49.

The Trader Joe’s Italian Chocolate Eggs come in four different colors and flavors and have layers of candy coating. You can get a box with the four different eggs for $9.99.

These pretty almonds visually resemble eggs in a nest, so this is a good Easter-themed treat for any celebration or basket. You can get a box for $4.99.

A TJ’s sleuth on Instagram found this gem called Springle Jangle, which is a seasonal spin on another item the store sells during the holidays called Jingle Jangle. This treat contains candy yogurt-covered mini pretzels, giant sprinkles, butter toffee peanuts, dark chocolate Joe Joe’s Cookie Bark, milk and dark chocolate peanut butter cups, and spring candy gems. If you are someone who likes a snack mix, then you’ll want to try the Springle Jangle while you can for $4.49.

Trader Joe’s Pinks and Whites are shortbread cookies with yogurt icing and sprinkles. The colors and flower shape are perfect for spring. You can get a box for $4.49.

The Trader Joe’s Chocolate Mousse Eggs come six in a package and are labeled as velvety chocolate egg shaped cakes layered with silky mousse. The eggs are only available for a limited time and cost $3.99.