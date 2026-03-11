This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Of all the players in your beauty roster, mascara is the team captain. She’s the one who shows up to every game day, 8 a.m. class, and early-morning practice, and somehow makes it look effortless. No team is complete without its captain, and no beauty look — whether it’s full glam with a bold lip or clean and simple with glowy skin — is complete without statement-making lashes to pull it all together. And during college basketball season, the right lashes can take your game-day beauty from mid to championship-worthy.

Whether you’re in the student section repping your team, hosting a watch party in your dorm, or lacing up to crush it on the court, your lashes deserve starter status. Think: formulas that stay put from tip-off to overtime, length that deserves its own highlight reel, and bold volume that pops in every post-game pic.

Here are four all-star lash looks to try this season, and the COVERGIRL mascara MVPs that make each one a slam dunk.

1. Buzzer-Beater Volume

The Play: Game day brings big energy, and your lashes should match it. Go bold with major volume and a deep black shade that makes your eyes pop, even from the nosebleeds.

The Player: If you want buzzer-beater volume, COVERGIRL Lash Blast Volume Mascara is your girl. She’s your team’s shooting guard — always pushing limits, making bold plays, and stealing the spotlight. Adding instant thickness and plumpness to every lash, she delivers 10x more volume (vs. bare lashes) that lasts well beyond the final buzzer.

Photo by COVERGIRL COVERGIRL Lash Blast Volume Mascara

2. Swish-Worthy Strength

The Play: Think of this lash look as the perfect defensive strategy, delivering lashes that are both bold and protected. With major volume and definition, your lashes are ready to stand out (and stand strong) from the bleachers to the center circle.

The Player: Like the small forward on your beauty team, this mascara crushes offense and defense. COVERGIRL Lash Blast Bond Mascara’s nourishing formula, infused with a bonding complex, visibly improves lash quality while delivering up to 5x the volume in just one coat. It helps protect and strengthen lashes, ensuring they feel strong, healthy, and ready to score.

Photo by COVERGIRL COVERGIRL Lash Blast Bond Mascara

3. No-Clump Slam Dunk

The Play: Call in the defense — we’re not letting clumps win. Instead, we’re making plays with bold volume and total separation that keeps every lash separated, defined, and unstoppable.

The Player: COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clump Crusher Mascara is your team’s center, taking control of your look and defending against every clump that tries to sneak in. Its breakthrough, no-clump formula delivers up to 20x more volume, while the innovative double-sided brush evenly distributes mascara on lashes and keeps them beautifully separated.

Photo by COVERGIRL COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clump Crusher Mascara

4. Clean & Coach-Approved

The Play: Like a well-coached team, this look delivers maximum impact. Every lash is lifted, lengthened, and volumized for a bold yet weightless vibe that’s ready to bring home the trophy.

The Player: Meet your beauty team’s coach — guiding your lashes to their fullest potential (literally) with precision and care. COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara lifts and volumizes without weighing lashes down, featuring a clean, vegan formula without parabens, sulfates, talc, or mineral oil.

Photo by COVERGIRL COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

With these mascara MVPs, your game-day beauty look is sure to take home the trophy. Ready to start building your team? Shop the full COVERGIRL Lash Blast lineup!