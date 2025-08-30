Welp, I’m an almost-23-year-old college graduate, and yet here I am, living in a first-year dorm once again. I’ve just returned to campus for my third year as an RA, moving back into my old room to kick off training for the new semester. While the space feels familiar, I’m feeling a brand-new energy as I prepare for another year of guiding first-years — this time, while also juggling my first semester of grad school.

I’m coming off of a summer that felt very grown-up: living in downtown Boston by myself, experiencing city life that made me feel like Carrie Bradshaw, working a new events coordinating job, drinking iced coffees bigger than my head, and spending way too many afternoons pretending I had “main character energy” on the T. After that whirlwind summer, moving back into my RA single dorm room feels grounding. Since fall 2021, this campus has been home, and I’m grateful to still be here in a job that I love while navigating a whole new chapter in my life.

RA training week is always intense, but it’s one of my favorite times of the year — and one that I know extremely well by now. It’s when our staff comes together, reviews our policies, and reconnects with why we do this work: to build safe, supportive communities for our residents. Today marks our first full week of training, which means sitting through all the info sessions and getting back into the RA mindset. It’s going to be a long day, but honestly? I’m ready. So, let’s do this!

7:45 a.m.: Wake Up

This is pretty early for me as a self-certified night owl, but when duty calls, this RA answers. Being on duty means being the first point of contact for any issues that arise in the residence hall. Today, I’m assigned day duty, which means heading down to the RA office to pick up the duty phone and be available to respond to residents’ needs. Since the shift starts at 8 a.m., I set my alarm a bit earlier than that so I can spend as much time in bed as possible while still making sure I can check in on time.

8:00 a.m.: Get Ready

After I grab my phone downstairs, I head back up to my room and start with my morning routine: wash my face, brush my teeth, put on some makeup — the usual. This year’s overarching theme for RA training is Res-chella, Emerson’s take on Coachella, but with a housing and residential education twist. Today’s theme is Backstage Pass, meaning student staff members dress up in concert crew attire — all-black utility wear, “staff” shirts, lanyards, and so on. I go with a black ribbed long sleeve tee, black capri pants, and a sheer black overlay on top.

8:30 a.m.: Grab Breakfast

For the two weeks we’re on campus before the semester starts, we’re required to eat all three meals at the dining center. Since RAs receive free room and board, everything is included with my stay, which is kind of amazing — it’s really nice not to have to spend money on food — especially in a city where everything is so expensive. While I do love going out to eat, this setup really helps me save money and stop myself from ordering takeout all the time.

Breakfast is usually my favorite meal at the Dining Hall (DH), so I’m looking forward to it. I just started a new diet on the platform Noom, so I keep things simple: two hard-boiled eggs, some strawberries, and a coffee with half and half — a lighter plate, but I’m excited to be more mindful about my food, especially after a summer filled with late-night treats and seasonal snacks.

9:00 a.m.: First Training Session

Emerson is located in the heart of downtown Boston, so we don’t have a traditional campus. Because of that, our training spaces are spread out across several city blocks. Since we’re in the Theatre District, our first session takes place in an actual theatre. Here, we learn about Emerson’s Care and Concern Office and discuss how to best support our residents who may be struggling with academic, personal, or emotional challenges. I get to sit with some of my RA friends from previous years, which makes the session even better.

10:00 a.m.: Second Training Session

This next session is much more serious. We meet with the Office of Equal Opportunity (OEO), which is responsible for addressing cases of discrimination, harassment, and sexual violence within the community. It’s helpful to learn how to respond effectively, ensure the right information reaches the appropriate channels, and support residents in making the decisions that are best for them.

11:30 a.m.: Quiet Lunch

Finally, a little bit of a break! Since I’m feeling overwhelmed after the first two sessions, I decide to have lunch on my own in Emerson’s sensory dining room, a quiet, low-stimulation space designed to help students relax and recharge. I don’t use this space as often as I probably should, and it’s nice to take a moment to myself to recharge before the afternoon. For lunch, I have a hearty plate with beef stew, peas, carrots, a bit of rice, a couple of plantains, and a side of cornbread.

1:00 p.m.: Third Training Session

For the second part of today’s training, we move between three different offices across campus. For this session, we work with the Healing & Advocacy Department to explore how we as RAs can engage both ourselves and our residents through a lens of joy and liberation via connection, radical care, and justice. Together, we reflect on how power-based interpersonal violence is interconnected with broader systems of violence, harm, and injustice.

2:30 p.m.: Fourth Training Session

Next, we speak with the Counseling Services Office about adjusting as a student and how RAs can refer residents to this office for support with any challenges that may impact their college experience — including their identity, relationships, or personal concerns. While RAs are not a confidential resource and must report concerning behaviors and situations to our supervisors or the appropriate campus office, we learn strategies for creating a safe and supportive space for having those conversations.

3:30 p.m.: Fifth Training Session

Lastly, we have our Health & Wellness conversation. Emerson offers so many incredible resources for students, and this is one I hold near and dear to my heart. In this session, I get a refresh on how students can schedule appointments, as well as the additional health and wellness support that’s available across campus, especially when it comes to sexual wellness. For example, in my building, we now have a sexual health vending machine stocked with reproductive and gynecologic products that students can access 24/7.

5:00 p.m.: Dinner with the Team

Up until this point, I’ve been really fortunate to stay on the same RA team since getting started as an RA. However, this summer, our building went through some changes, and I ended up getting absorbed by a completely different team — same building, new people. While I definitely miss my old group, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know my new team members and Resident Director supervisor. I’m excited to build connections with everyone on the team, and our team dinner is a great start to that.

6:00 p.m.: Building Prep

One of my favorite parts of being an RA is choosing the floor theme. In past years, I’ve done Sanrio characters, Jellycats, Lilo & Stitch, and The Simpsons. This year, I’m going with my all-time favorite comfort show: SpongeBob SquarePants. Bringing the theme to life takes a lot of work — including cutting out flowers and jellyfish decorations, creating themed bulletin boards, and organizing resources to help residents feel supported and connected — but it’s so worth it. Designing the floor around a theme and making my residents feel at home makes the space feel lively and welcoming.

8:00 p.m.: Call My Parents

After finishing up with bulletin boards and door decorations, I finally head back to my room for the day. I’m exhausted, but one thing that always grounds me is calling my parents. Even though they only live a half hour away from where I am, I don’t see them as often as I’d like. So, checking in at the end of the day is comforting. We don’t talk every night, but I love catching up, sharing what’s new, and chatting about what’s coming up. It’s a small ritual, but it makes me feel connected, even from a distance.

9:00 p.m.: Nighttime Self-Care

I know, I know… this is wicked early to be getting ready for bed as a college student, but a girl is tired, and I wanted to give myself some extra time to wind down. I turn on my ambient lighting, wash my face, slip into my pajamas, and put on my TV. (I’m almost finished with my current binge: How I Met Your Mother.)

Once I’m settled in bed, I fill out my daily training evaluation form, reflecting on what worked and what didn’t in today’s sessions. I jot down ideas for improving next year’s trainings and note moments that stood out. It’s a small way to help the RA team and also process what I learned today.

Lastly, I make a quick to-do list for tomorrow: more RA training in the morning, catching up with a few friends in the afternoon, and then some quality time with my boyfriend during the evening. Taking these few minutes to organize my thoughts helps me transition from the busy pace of the day to a calmer, more restful night — and hopefully that translates to the school year ahead!