Calling all changemakers, you’re going to want to show your e.l.f. for this one! Have you accomplished something incredible for your college or community? Do you dream with your head in the stars, with your goals fueled by ambition for your next giant leap? This is your chance to show off what makes you e.l.f.ing amazing!

The Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22 is back for the second year in a row, and we’re *so* excited to be teaming up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to find and honor this year’s most incredible people 22 and under.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What Is The Her Campus e.l.f.ing amazing 22 Under 22?

The Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22 is an annual list that celebrates the most inspiring, innovative, and impactful people 22 and under. Her Campus and e.l.f. Cosmetics are opening a nationwide search to find 22 e.l.f.ing amazing individuals who are setting the tone for the future of every eye, lip, and face through their passion, ambition, talent, and leadership.

Making the Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22 list is the ultimate badge of honor for people 22 and under who are ready to make an impressive community impact. This is your chance to share your accomplishments with the world and take your social initiative to the next e.l.f.ing level. Winners will be recognized in an article on hercampus.com and gain a resume-boosting title that sets them apart as leaders in their respective fields. And the perks don’t stop there — they’ll also join an inspiring network of fellow honorees and alumni, creating opportunities for new connections, collabs, and future growth.

Who Should Apply?

Whether you’re a bold disruptor breaking down barriers in your field, leading with a kind heart while advocating for a cause, or working on cutting-edge research, we want to hear all about it! We’re looking for applicants who:

Will be 22 or younger in March 2025.

Demonstrate leadership skills within their field, on their college campus, or within their community.

Excel academically or professionally.

Have ambitious goals for their future.

Are doing big things in an area that’s important to them, such as entrepreneurship, creative arts, STEM, activism, and more.

How Do I Apply?

Applications are officially open for the Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22. To apply, fill out the form below and tell us why you’re e.l.f.ing amazing. We want to hear about all of your greatest accomplishments, biggest dreams, and more!

Can I Nominate Someone Else?

Yes! If you have a friend, family member, or someone else in your life who fits the qualifications above, you can nominate them for the Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22. Just fill out the form above, and we’ll let them know they’ve been nominated so they can complete their application.

Don’t wait, because applications and nominations close on February 15, 2025. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Terms and Conditions apply. Click here for official rules.