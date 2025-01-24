Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and we all know what that means: time to panic shop for your boyfriend! But let’s be real, the classic box of chocolates and hastily scribbled card combo? Bestie, this year, step it up from a recycled Hallmark moment and show your special man he’s more than just the guy who shares his Netflix password. Whether he’s a gym rat, a gamer, or the low-key soft boy who’ll totally be fine with nothing, I’ve got you covered with these 11 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him.

From practical finds that scream “I know you’ll actually use this” to quirky, romantic surprises guaranteed to leave him grinning like an idiot, this list is your cheat sheet to Valentine’s greatness. Even if you’re balling on a college budget, these gifts pack more charm than a love note written in Comic Sans.

So, grab some snacks, swipe your bestie’s Prime account, and let’s make sure your 2025 Valentine’s is one for the books. After all, nothing says “I’m GF material” like a gift that shows you’ve been paying attention. Because when it comes to the perfect gift for him, the key is simple: thoughtfulness, creativity, and just a hint of “this totally wasn’t on sale.”

Boffihuxaw Store Custom Face Men’s Boxer Briefs ($8) If you want a fun gag gift (hint hint, wink wink), these long boxer briefs are the perfect mix of practical and hilarious. Whether it’s for your boyfriend, husband, lover, or even your bestie, customize them with pics of your fave people or pets. Choose from heart or kiss mark patterns for that extra cheeky touch. Trust us, this will be a V-Day gift he won’t forget or ever stop wearing. See On Amazon

enno vatti Enno Vatti 100 Dates Scratch-Off Poster ($13) Looking for the ultimate dating adventure but stuck in the ‘What do you wanna do?’ loop? The 100 Scratch-Off Date Poster is your ultimate cheat code for spicing up your love life and maybe even getting him to plan a date for once. Packed with adorable date ideas, this bad boy is like a bucket list for lovebirds but with way less planning and way more fun. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or just need an excuse to get off of the couch, this poster’s got you covered. Each scratch reveals a surprise date idea — anything from cozy nights in to bold, out-on-the-town vibes. So, what do you think he’ll want to scratch off first? See On Amazon

Aurora Store Aurora Palm Pals Set of Two ($22) Palm Pals are the perfect combo of quirky, cute, and just the right amount of squish. Don’t let their size fool you — these pint-sized plushies are designed to fit perfectly in his hand (or yours, if sharing’s on the table), making them the ultimate stress-relievers or desk companions. From snack-inspired designs to oceanic cuties, Palm Pals are officially the cutest new collectibles. See On Amazon

cupids card games Cupid’s Card Games ($25) For those 21+, spice up your Valentine’s Day with the ultimate drink, dare, and dish experience that’ll have you both laughing, blushing, and bonding like never before. Whether it’s deep convo questions that unlock his secret nerdy obsession or extra naughty dares that’ll keep things steamy, this couples drinking game is the perfect way to mix fun, flirty, and a little bit fearless. See On Cupid’s Card Games

tabs chocolate store Tabs Chocolate Squares for Couples ($30) Sometimes you might just want something sweet for a Valentine’s Day Gift, but not too cheesy. This dark chocolate bar is the mood booster you need. Vegetarian, gluten-free, and packed with flavor — it’s the ultimate treat to “Break. Bite. Bang.” with your other half. Plus, it’s gourmet, so you’re not just handing over some basic candy. Share a piece, or better yet, half the bar. Sweet moments, zero regrets. See On Amazon

hello fresh HelloFresh Meal Kit ($46) HelloFresh’s affordable, time-saving recipes, farm-fresh ingredients, and chef-crafted meal subscription boxes make it easy to cook up some delicious meals together. Create meaningful moments in the kitchen because nothing says love like a homemade meal. See On Hello Fresh

lululemon Lululemon Men’s Restfeel Slide ($49) Level up his Valentine’s Day game with the Lululemon Restfeel Slides because love isn’t the only thing that should be comfortable. These slides bring that chef’s kiss combo of plush cushioning and solid grip, making them the ultimate go-to for post-gym chills, coffee runs, or Netflix marathons. Trust us, they’re like a hug for his feet. See On Lululemon

ugg store UGG Men’s Tasman Slipper ($110) Nothing says let’s spend a special night in this Valentine’s Day than a new pair of M(uggs). With a soft suede exterior and plush wool lining, he’ll be living the luxe life both at home and on the go. You know he’ll appreciate the style, comfort, and, let’s be real, the fact that you’re gifting him the ultimate chill-out footwear. See On Amazon

apple Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds ($119) This Valentine’s Day, don’t settle for cliché. Give him the gift of epic sound with Apple’s AirPod 4 Wireless Earbuds. They’re the gift that says, “I love you and your Spotify Wrapped.” It’s like dropping him into his own private IMAX, but for his ears. Whether he’s jamming to Bad Bunny or zoning out to SZA in a study sesh, it’s all crisp, all the time. Plus, every time he pops them in, he’ll think of you. See On Amazon

Nintendo Store Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con ($258) Looking for a Valentine’s gift that’s literally a game-changer? The Nintendo Switch might cost a bit more, but hey, you can totally justify it. Not only will he love it, but you’ll also get some serious couple time in with all three play modes. TV mode for cozy couch gaming? Check. Tabletop mode for competitive Mario Kart while you’re on a road trip? Double check. Plus, it’s portable, so you can sneak in a game session anytime, anywhere. See On Amazon

There you have it — no more last-minute gift chaos or awkwardly watching him fake excitement over a generic gift card. Whether you’re keeping it cozy with plush Palm Pals, leveling up his gamer life with a Nintendo Switch, or gifting him something as sweet (and stress-free) as the Tabs Chocolate Squares, this Valentine’s Day is all about showing you care without being basic.