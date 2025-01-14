Bad Bunny’s Getting His Own Residency — Here’s How To Snag Tix

Our summer’s just got a lot hotter because Bad Bunny will be going on tour this year! The superstar announced his touring plans with a video posted to Instagram on Jan. 13. In the video, Bad Bunny is seen walking past posters of his previous tours while mentioning he wants to go back to several places he loves, including Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, and Colombia.

He also gave a shout-out to countries he’s never been to, like Brazil and Japan, as well as some he hasn’t visited in a while, like England, Spain, and Italy. He promised that before the year ends, he’ll announce when and where we can see him live. But first, he’s kicking things off with a residency in his native Puerto Rico!

The 21-show residency will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot and will be called “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” (I Don’t Want to Leave.) It’s scheduled to start on Jul. 11 and run through Aug. 24. (A perfect addition to any summer vacation if you ask me!)

Nine of these shows will sell tickets exclusively to Puerto Rico residents. Unsurprisingly, this move speaks to Bad Bunny’s deep love for the island, a theme that’s present throughout his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. From the album’s nostalgic cover and the short film about gentrification and Puerto Rican history to the music itself, blending traditional Caribbean and specifically Puerto Rican sound, Bad Bunny’s unapologetic Puerto Rican-ness is front and center.

In an interview on Jan. 13 with Jimmy Fallon, the singer explained his decision to have his residency in Puerto Rico as opposed to other spots like Las Vegas, saying, “I don’t want to leave. I feel very comfortable and happy with the people that I love close to me. At the same time, I want to invite the world to come to Puerto Rico.”

For the first six shows of Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency, fans can sign up online for the presale but must pick up their codes in person. Ticket prices range from $35 to $250 before fees and fans can check out the seating chart online. Starting in August 2025, the shows will be open to fans outside of Puerto Rico. The presale registration includes a short questionnaire, and you can register now until Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. AST (10:59 p.m. EST, 7:59 p.m. PST). For those who successfully register, a presale code will be sent out on Friday, Jan.17 before 10 a.m. AST ( 9 a.m. EST, 6 a.m. PST)

Bad Bunny knows how to put on a show, so it’s likely fans can’t wait to see him take over the stage in the U.S. If you’re planning to travel, you can also grab hotel and travel packages through the site.

Check out the full dates here:

Friday, July 11 (Puerto Rico residents only)

Saturday, July 12 (Puerto Rico residents only)

Sunday, July 13 (Puerto Rico residents only)

Friday, July 18 (Puerto Rico residents only)

Saturday, July 19 (Puerto Rico residents only)

Sunday, July 20 (Puerto Rico residents only)

Friday, July 25 (Puerto Rico residents only)

Saturday, July 26 (Puerto Rico residents only)

Sunday, July 27 (Puerto Rico residents only)

Friday, August 1

Saturday, August 2

Sunday, August 3

Friday, August 8

Saturday, August 9

Sunday, August 10

Friday, August 15

Saturday, August 16

Sunday, August 17

Friday, August 22

Saturday, August 23

Sunday, August 24

His last tour, The Most Wanted Tour, set records at venues across the world. With a 37-song, 2-hour setlist that took fans on a journey through his career, it’s safe to say many can’t wait to go out dancing and singing to Bad Bunny’s songs, both old and new, on this tour as well.