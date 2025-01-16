The day for romance is almost upon us. Valentine’s Day is on a Friday in 2025 and after going out on dates and exchanging sweet gifts during this special holiday, a night of intense, steamy sex is usually on the table. After all, there’s nothing better to end the work week with some much-needed intimacy. And, if you’re looking to really spice things up and experiment with different things in the bedroom, I’ve got you covered with some freaky Valentine’s Day sex positions.

Whether it’s with your significant other, FWB, or even a one-night stand, pushing the boundaries of vanilla sex with a bunch of exciting positions is a great way to deepen your connection and explore what will really get you off in bed. Go all out with it: dirty talk, sex toys, BDSM techniques — you name it. The possibilities are endless when it comes to pleasure, so why not skip the romantic gestures this Valentine’s Day and get straight to the orgasms? I know I’d prefer it that way. Nothing sounds more enticing than getting freaky with someone you love (or someone you just met TBH).

With these Valentine’s Day sex positions, you’re bound to make the most of your holiday, as I promise that you’ll get off in no time.

Valedictorian If you like playing around with missionary, and you’re flexible, this one’s perfect for you (bonus if you do it in front of a mirror). To get started, the receiver gets into missionary while their partner gets onto their knees and leans back on their heels. The receiver will place their leg (or both of their legs) against their partner’s chest as they enter. It’s a great position for deeper, penetrative sex — just the way it should be IMO. Golden Arch If you want a view that’s great for a deeper, intimate connection, the golden arch is a great position that allows you to face your partner and get a nice look at their body. To do it, the giving partner sits with their legs straight while the receiver sits on top of them with bent knees over their thighs. Then, they lean back and get your freak on (wink). If you want more clit stimulation, lean farther back so that you’re getting twice the amount of pressure. Snow Angel I thought Christmas was over? Well, it’s never too late to make snow angels this Valentine’s, right? This position allows a lot of experimentation, as the receiver has great fondling access as well, so throwing toys in the mix is a great option. To do it right, the receiver has to lie on their back; meanwhile, the giving partner straddles them while facing away from them. The receiver lifts their legs and wraps them around the giver’s back to elevate the pelvis to make entrance easier. BRB, I’m about to try this one out ASAP. The Pretzel Dip While the name sounds like you’re playing Twister with your partner, it’s actually simpler than it sounds. First, as the giving partner kneels over the receiver, the receiver will wrap their leg around the giver’s hip (the leg should be crossing over the body), and the other leg should be placed under the giver’s butt. Intimate AF, this position also allows for some deep penetration, so you’re bound to get off real fast. I mean, who doesn’t like a little sideways action? Brute I saved the hardest for last. For this one, the receiver has to lie on their back and raise their knees to their chest. The giver partner then stands with their back facing the receiver, with their legs straddling the receiver’s hips. The giver then squats down to penetrate, as if they were in the motion of sitting. It’s a bit complicated, but I bet the orgasms go crazy.

With all of these sex positions at your disposal, have some sexy time with your Valentine and try one, two, or even all of these positions for the night.