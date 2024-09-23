Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
10 Sweet & Unique National Boyfriend Day Gifts

Lily Brown

National Boyfriend Day, Oct. 3 (yes, like the one from Mean Girls), is creeping up fast, and if you’re not gearing up to pamper your man, seriously, what are you even doing? Let’s be honest — your guy deserves more than a half-eaten pizza and a playlist of your old breakup anthems (even if they slap). This year, it’s time to level up and shower and spoil your significant other with some next-level gifts that’ll have him feeling like royalty… because basic just isn’t cutting it anymore.

No matter if your boyfriend is a gym rat, a gaming wizard, or a food connoisseur, there’s a perfect gift that’ll make him swoon harder than he does during those late-night deep chats. When it comes to National Boyfriend Day, think of versatile items that are perfect for chilling at home or taking on the go. And hey, let’s face it — nothing says “I love you” like a gift that screams, “I put in the effort.” 

So, grab your wallets, throw on your cutest outfit, and get ready to impress your BF with your best gift yet. Think of this as your chance to think outside the box, and check out this cheeky list of 10 National Boyfriend Day gift ideas that are equal parts fun, useful, and totally unique.

nwtn?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
This lighter holder a quirky touch for your man’s man cave — and perfect for the guy who lights up your life (pun totally intended).

la printing tee co?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Just putting your face on something is kind of iconic energy. And the fact that your mans will be flaunting around in it makes it so much better.

dirty water hard seltzer?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
If he loves a refreshing drink (and is 21+), then he’ll be all about the unique crisp blend notes of pear, citrus, and malt lightly carbonated dangerously refreshing cold, hard seltzer. Sometimes a little “dirty” is just what the doctor ordered.

skims?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Got a guy who needs some stylish essentials? SKIMS isn’t just about comfort; they’ll make him feel like a million bucks.

stanley?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
And for the hydration kings, a Stanley bottle is essential for all those gym sessions (or just chillin’ on the couch.

lululemon?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Keep him cozy with a hoodie that is perfect for those Netflix marathons or just a cuddle sesh.

rhode kit?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Even guys love a good skincare routine. With these four daily skin cleansers and creams, your man will be glowing even more.

chanel?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
I think it’s fair to say that everyone would want Timothée Chalamet as their boyfriend. But since that’s super unrealistic, why not make your guy smell just as amazing? A little cologne goes a long way, and who wouldn’t love a partner that smells just as dreamy as Timmy C?

TUSHY?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
OK, let’s be real. A bidet is a game-changer. Who wouldn’t want to feel like royalty on the throne?

birkenstock?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
These supportive footbed clogs will mold to his feet, providing all-day comfort, while the sleek design adds a touch of laid-back energy to any outfit. Plus, with a variety of colors and materials, you can find the ideal pair that absolutely suits his personality.

