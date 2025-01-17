The Meaning Behind Mac Miller & SZA’s “DJ’s Chord Organ” Takes Me Back To The ‘Z’ Era

It seems that the music scene has been blowing up with a bunch of collaborations lately, and there seems to be no sign of this slowing down anytime soon. ICYMI, Mac Miller’s estate released his posthumous album Balloonerism on Jan. 16, which includes the song “DJ’s Chord Organ” featuring SZA. Using his alter ego — Larry Fisherman — Miller and SZA showcase their vulnerability, which serves as the main theme of the track. The song is another perfect example of representing Miller’s legacy through the exploration of his music.

Now, if you’re a diehard fan of Miller, then you would know that “DJ’s Chord Organ” isn’t his first collab with SZA. The duo first worked together on the song “Ur,” which was released in 2014 as part of SZA’s extended play Z. Interestingly enough, “Ur” carries the same embodiment as “DJ’s Chord Organ” thanks to Miller’s contribution to the track’s production. Lyrically, “Ur” is about stability and clarity in one’s life, and it uses multiple metaphors to describe a person’s identity.

In the first verse of “Ur”, SZA sings, “Clarity is a state of mind / Freedom ain’t real, who sold you that lie? / I ain’t buying it / No matter what the price (one more time? I’m sorry) / So give it up, give it up mama / Undo your pants and bra / I see you liking that, you must need a slice.” SZA tells her listeners to not give in to any of the lies that have been told to them and to remain their true selves.

SZA also voices her anger towards society forcing her or anyone to change into something they’re not. She sings, “Type A personality / Extrovert, introvert, commonalities / A type-A personality / Just dumb enough to lie to me.” Despite how we interact with people, SZA believes that our personalities shouldn’t affect how we present ourselves and that we should dismiss other people’s opinions.

“DJ’s Chord Organ” shares a similar meaning with “Ur,” as Miller and SZA open up about one’s struggle with their persona and how addiction can negatively affect a life. Although the track is short, the verse features SZA singing, “I love when you smell like your car / Smell like you’ve been drivin for days / You ain’t even stop for gas / Mr. Postman, is you drivin’ to me / Is you drivin’ cross-country / You’ve been up for three days with one nap.”

Similar to the message in “Ur,” “DJ’s Chord Organ” notes that the loss of identity could have a person overworking themselves to the point of exhaustion. It could also explain why said person might turn to substances as a way to cope, with SZA singing, “Cocaine is ruthless / I know the truth about it / Cocaine is ruthless.”

Both of these songs could be sisters, and I know you can see it too!