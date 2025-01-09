A Sexpert’s Tips For Keeping Things *Hot* During The Winter Blues

January can be rough, and the post-holiday slump is real. The sparkle of the holidays fades, the days feel way too short, and the pressure to get back into the grind can leave your social battery feeling drained. It’s totally normal to feel off, and it goes beyond just feeling tired. The winter blues can mess with your serotonin and dopamine levels, which means your energy and even your sex drive can take a hit. And trust me, that’s nothing to feel ashamed about.

But don’t worry — it’s completely natural, and you’re not alone. This is what we like to call the “low libido season,” and while it might feel like you’re broken, you’re not. Psychologist and sexpert Leah Levi from Flure, the open-minded, inclusive dating app, has the scoop on how to navigate this seasonal slump.

Levi wants you to know that this is fixable, and you don’t need to sacrifice self-care, your mental health, or your relationships to feel more like yourself again, especially starting off the new year. There are ways to gently wake up your winter libido and reclaim your energy without pressure. So, if you’re feeling out of sync right now, here are five tips for increasing your sex drive during winter.

Crank up the heat — literally. Chilly vibes? Not exactly the mood we’re going for — time to turn up the heat and set the scene for something a little more… exciting. “Warm up your environment to create a sensual atmosphere,” Levi tells Her Campus. “Warmth can relax muscles and stimulate blood flow, enhancing arousal.” So try snuggling up in a heated blanket, light candles with scents that scream “come closer,” or even get things steamy with a hot shower or bubble bath. Time to toss your jammies. I know we’re all recovering from the holiday chaos, and honestly, now’s the perfect time to embrace ultimate coziness without a second thought. I mean, who doesn’t want to slip into something extra comfy? Sure, baggy sweats and that oversized hoodie might be in for 2025, but let’s be real, they’re not exactly doing anything for your sexy vibes. “Instead, consider layering cozy yet sexy fabrics like soft lace or silk under your winter wear,” says Levi. “Sometimes, what’s underneath can make all the difference in how you feel — and what happens next.” Get touchy-feely. Winter’s the perfect excuse to slow down and indulge in some quality body contact. And this season, it’s all about slow, sensual touches. “Take your time with massages using warming oils or lotions — ones infused with cinnamon or ginger can boost circulation and spice things up,” Levi says. “Skin-to-skin contact naturally increases oxytocin, the bonding hormone, rekindling intimacy.” So, treat yourself (or someone else) to some touch therapy. Photo by Shingi Rice from Unsplash Make time for some fun between the sheets. With all the holiday madness and the days getting shorter, spontaneity can feel like a distant dream. But who says you have to wait for the “perfect moment”? Take charge and plan a little romance. According to Levi, you can “build anticipation by sending playful texts during the day or surprising your partner with a planned evening of pleasure.” Spice things up with something new. Why settle for the same old routine when you can explore new fantasies with your partner? And don’t be afraid to think outside the box. “Try exploring fantasies together, experiment with new positions, or even introduce playful items like warming lubricants or toys to elevate excitement,” says Levi. “A little creativity can melt even the iciest winter slump.”

Alright, so January might be giving you some serious chill vibes, but don’t let that freeze your mood or libido. Whether it’s turning up the heat, ditching those comfy but unsexy sweats, or just being a little more touchy-feely, there’s plenty you can do to reignite that spark. With these tips, you can shake off the winter blues and turn even the coldest season into a sizzling hot one.