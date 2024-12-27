Start The Year Off With A Bang (Wink) With These 6 Sex Positions

New Year’s Eve is an exciting, celebratory time — and having sex on this holiday can feel extra spicy because you’re celebrating something big. New Year’s time is a time to reconnect romantically: There is something extremely magical (and very hot) about getting it on at the start of the new year while the clock hits midnight. Especially if you try out some spicy New Year’s Eve sex positions.

Let’s face it: NYE is the perfect excuse to get experimental. The promise of a new year brings so much adventurous energy, and the urge to try new things. It’s also a time to look at your sex bucket list, and try a position you have always wanted to try. Starting the new year with a bang (literally) allows you to focus on creating a resolution to have better, more pleasurable sex this year. This could mean trying out different positions or kinks you’re interested in. Whether you decide to explore these things or not is your call, but reconnecting with your desire and sexual energy is an extremely powerful way to start the new year.

So, with that being said, start the year off with empowerment (and an orgasm) with these six New Year’s Eve sex positions.

Chair dance Beds are out in 2025. With the giving partner on a chair or couch, the receiving partner straddles them and gets on top— achieving penetration from below. The butterfly Who doesn’t love a fun way to modify missionary? It involves having the receiving partner lay back on a slightly elevated surface either a bed, table, or whatever suits their fancy, while the giving partner lifts the other’s hips up with one hand, and the other uses it for clitoral stimulation. Standing doggy This is hot, really hot. In this position, the receiving partner faces the wall as the giving partner penetrates from behind. The wall is perfect for both partners to use for stability! Rocking horse This position is perfect if you want something a little more intimate. In this position, the receiving partner sits between the penetrating partner’s legs, facing them. At the same time, the receiving partner’s legs wrap around them as they penetrate. From there, both partners can rock and grind for a super hot sensation. Spooning After the stress of this year, some of you may need a position that is relaxing and lazy. In this position, both partners lie on their side with the receiver’s back to the giver’s front, creating a spooning position with penetration from behind.

So, allow the magic of the New Year’s to inspire you to try one of these new positions. Trust me when I say, you won’t regret it.