Gift Yourself All Of The Pleasure With These Holiday Solo Sex Positions

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and for others, it might just be the most pleasurable time of the year. It is the season of gifting after all! Out of all the stress and uncertainty that may have contributed to your semester, relieving all of those worries from your body at the touch of your finger can go a long way. Whether you want to try something new or if it’s your first time, engaging in solo sex is perfect for knowing your body, managing sexual desire, and overall giving yourself a lot of self-love in the process. Hell, even for some people, it’s much better than partnered sex!
Masturbation has also been proven to improve self-esteem and greater satisfaction with their sex life. This lovely method can be one of the best gifts you can give yourself for the holidays. Especially for my singles out there, you deserve a little bit of love too. After all of the Christmas movie-watching and eggnog sipping, get comfy on your bed and warm up your body for some joy! To know which positions will be best for the festivities ahead, try out one of these five holiday solo sex positions to get down and dirty.
- Solo spoon
-
In case you haven’t heard, you don’t need a person to spoon you! Lie on either side as if someone were to spoon you, rest your head on a pillow, and use either your fingers or a sex toy to stimulate your clitoris.
- Legs in the air
-
You’ll be in charge of gilding your own sleigh with this wonderful position. This position is meant to help you hit the G-spot by tilting your pelvis, which will make you feel jolly good! Lay comfortably on your back and have your legs in the air while you masturbate. You can also experiment by placing your ankles on a piece of furniture, which will heighten the sensual experience and reduce strain on your legs.
- Snowflake
-
If you’re wishing for a white Christmas, you may no longer have to wait. This position is more on the chill side, since you’ll feel relaxed and at ease while being pleasured all at the same time! Have your arms and legs stretched so they resemble a snowflake, and use either a dildo or vibrator against your clitoris.
- The Tree Stand
-
There’s nothing wrong with masturbating standing up, if anything it makes it 10 times hotter! Imagine yourself as the Christmas tree, and use a chair as a “tree stand” to prop your leg up as you pleasure yourself with your fingers or sex toy.
- Xmas feast
-
If you’re in the mood to up the ante of your bedroom fun time, the Xmas Feast will be one of the best gifts you can give yourself. Position yourself on all fours, reach underneath, and penetrate yourself from behind with your favorite sex toy. You can try this on either the bed, the floor, or even the couch.